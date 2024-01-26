Larne move within a point of Premiership leaders Linfield as Chris Gallagher scores on home debut against Newry City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gallagher made the move to Tiernan Lynch’s side from Cliftonville earlier this month and a half-volley from the edge of the box, pouncing after Barney McKeown failed to clear the danger, gave the Inver Reds an 18th minute lead.

Fresh off scoring the winner as Larne collected a fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield by beating Glentoran 2-1 on Tuesday, Tomas Cosgrove found the net once again at the start of the second-half by converting from Sean Graham’s corner.

Andy Ryan added a third for the hosts from the penalty spot after Cosgrove had been brought down by Georgie Poynton – the Scottish striker netting his 12th league goal of the season.

Chris Gallagher celebrates his first Larne goal. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Soon after Gallagher’s strike, midfield partner Joe Thomson, who was one of our four changes made by Lynch from the midweek cup success, was forced off due to injury and replaced by Mark Randall.

Another January recruit, former Manchester United youth product Ro-Shaun Williams, came within inches of marking his club debut with a goal, but his looping header was tipped onto the crossbar by Conor Mitchell.

Cosgrove netted seven minutes after the break before Newry had an opening in the 59th minute following a misplaced Larne pass, but goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson made a double save to maintain the hosts two-goal advantage.

Ryan then sent Mitchell, a former Larne goalkeeper, the wrong way from the penalty spot as the reigning champions keep churning out victories in what is shaping up to be a thrilling race for Gibson Cup glory with Cliftonville also winning in dramatic circumstances on Friday evening.