Larne boss Nathan Rooney pictured during the scoreless draw against FK Auda at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Larne boss Nathan Rooney says the Inver Reds should travel to Latvia next week full of “belief” after their first-leg encounter against FK Auda ended goalless.

The two teams failed to be separated across the 90 minutes at a warm Ballymena Showgrounds, although Larne will feel they should be travelling to Latvia next week with something to show for their efforts.

First-half attempts from Conor McKendry and Paul O’Neill threatened the Auda rearguard, whilst another O’Neill chance and Jordan McEneff’s shot failed to find the back of the net.

However, Larne did have ‘keeper Rohan Ferguson to thank late on as he showed his reflexes to thwart Kader Kone's deflected low shot.

When asked to sum-up the first-leg, Rooney told Larne’s social media platforms: "I really enjoyed the game - the fans were brilliant by the way.

"We're a bit disappointed with some of the chances that we didn't put away, maybe with a different surface and things didn't kick up right.

"I think there's more belief now in that game and heading into next week that we can do well.

"I said to the boys to start off with more belief, we're not just here to make the numbers up, they know that and I think we can do better if we maybe come back in and understand how good we are.

"On another day, there could be two goals in our favour.”

The fixture marked Larne’s first competitive outing of the season and Rooney was delighted with the fitness levels shown by all the members of his first-team squad.

"It's pleasing because we actually look sharper in terms of what we're up to in terms of competitive games,” he added.

"I think that's hunger and what we've implemented.

"We're looking like a real unit which is really important for us to hit our targets this season.

"Whoever started gave us one hundred per cent, the boys who came in knew their roles and we're looking forward to the next one.”

Larne created history last season by becoming the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the league phase of a European competition.

With the tie against Auda now hanging firmly in the balance, Rooney says the Inver Reds need to adopt a positive mindset heading into next Thursday’s reversal in Riga.

He stressed: "Belief is the biggest word for me.

"I went into the changing room there and called them all in. They were quite quiet which shows they probably think that we should have done better, which is good and that's where we've set it.