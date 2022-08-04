Linfield have it all to do after first-leg defeat

Aiyegun Tosin and Wilfred Gnonto hit the goals that almost certainly shattered the Blues’ dream of facing Hearts in a group stage play-off clash later in the month.

David Healy’s boys now have it all to do when they travel to Switzerland for next week’s return leg.

The consolation is the Danske Bank Premiership champions will drop in to the Europa Conference League and will face either RFS (Latvia) or Hibernians (Malta) with a place in the group stages up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson after their defeat to FC Zurich at Windsor Park. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Regardless of what happens against Zurich, the Blues still have aspirations of becoming the first Irish League side to reach the group stage of any European competition.

The result also torpedoed the Blues’ impressive unbeaten home record. They completed the entire season with an unblemished slate at the international venue – and although they defeated both TNS and Bodo in European combat, Zurich proved to be a bridge too far.

Without the influential Kirk Millar – he was dismissed last week – Healy was forced to reshuffle his pack. He included striker Eetu Vertainen and midfielder Kyle McClean, who replace Jordan Stewart.

The visitors required merely eight minutes to break the deadlock.

Tricky Andonio Marchesano’s brilliant back-heel caught the Blues napping at the back and, when Tosin raced clear, the outcome was inevitable, he expertly stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

It sent the 400-strong band of noisy visiting fans into raptures. Incredibly, it was the first time the Blues had trailed any opposition at their home base for over a year.

To their credit, Healy’s boys came back off the ropes and missed a glorious chance to level on 18 minutes. Kyle McClean whipped in a free kick from the left which rebounded off a number of bodies before falling to Robbie McDaid, who could only shoot against the outstretched legs of goalkeeper Yanick Brecher.

It was a big chance for the former Glentoran man to open is goal account since moving to the Blues in the summer.

And, when McClean drilled in the resulting corner kick, defender Sam Roscoe headed across the face of goal before defender Oumar Conde mopped up.

Vertainen then showed glimpses of class on the left, managing to get back defender Lindrit Kamberi only to see Brecher save at the near post.

The Swiss upped the ante as the interval approached. In another eye-catching attack, Gnonto picked out Jonathan Okita, only to see his wickedly-hit effort curl inches over the crossbar.

Linfield had another let-off on 36 minutes. This time Gnonto twisted and turned his way past Roscoe inside the box, but his shot was bravely beaten away by Johns.

In another quick-fire attack, the industrious Marchesano sent Italian international Gnonto breezing down the left only to see his effort gobbled up by the alert Johns.

The Blues went in search of an equaliser and were almost rewarded when McDaid’s cross from the right was whipped off the head of Vertainen by Kamberi.

Seconds later, defender Ben Hall joined his forwards and managed to get a head to Matty Clarke’s corner kick and, when the ball fell to Vertainen, his scuffed shot was saved by Brecher.

The introduction of Joel Cooper also gave the Blues a renewed impetus and, when he went down under clumsy challenge from Mirlind Kryeziu, the home fans were on their feet claiming a penalty kick. Italian referee Marco Di Bello, wasn’t so convinced.