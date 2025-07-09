Linfield’s European adventure kicked off in Dublin with first-half penalty survival before conceding after the interval to Shelbourne’s Mipo Odubeko across a 1-0 reverse.

Odubeko’s strike ahead of the hour mark handed Shels initial control across the all-island Champions League clash before a Linfield side resolute and organised – despite the lack of competitive minutes this summer – next play host in Belfast.

The home side came close to breaking the Dublin deadlock before the break when a penalty kick was awarded – only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.

Shelbourne’s Evan Caffrey offered an early threat to Linfield as he narrowly cleared the crossbar from just inside the visitors’ half off a spectacular attempt.

Dane McCullough competing for Linfield at Tolka Park during the Champions League first qualifying round first leg in Dublin. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Caffrey’s header then hit off the upright and, moments later, the Shelbourne player forced Chris Johns into a smart stop off another effort.

Referee Luís Miguel Branco Godinho then awarded a penalty kick against Ben Hall for handball only to overturn the decision via VAR.

Shelbourne held the upper hand in terms of possession, however, Ethan McGee had an opportunity for Linfield but he was unable to find the target.

A second Linfield opening arrived off Callumn Morrison in the closing stages of the first half, with his own lob attempt.

The tie’s decisive moment arrived on 58 minutes as Sean Boyd picked out Odubeko and he steered home a left-foot drive.

Morrison and Boyd each had sights of goal before the latter picked up a loose Linfield ball and released Tyreke Wilson but Johns proved alert to make the save.

Wilson then found Boyd but the latter’s effort proved too high.

Substitute Kieran Offord then charged down Shels goalkeeper Conor Kearns late on but the rebound dropped wide of the target.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, Ledwidge, Lunney, Wood, Coyle, Odubeko, Coote, Norris, McInroy, Caffrey, Barrett.

Subs: Healy, Topcu, Wilson, Chapman, Boyd, Martin, Bone, O'Sullivan, Kelly, Temple, Ring, Offor.

LINFIELD: Johns, East, Millar, Hall, Archer, Mulgrew, McGee, Fitzpatrick, McCullough, Morrison, Orr.