The Blues have confirmed the 16-year-old, who made his first team debut as a second half sub in a a convincing League Cup win against PSNI on November last year, has switched Windsor Park for Selhurst Park.

"This is an excellent opportunity for young Cormac at a well established Premier League club in Crystal Palace and on behalf of everyone at the club," David Healy.

"I want to extend every best wish to Cormac, as he embarks on the exciting challenge that lies ahead for him.”