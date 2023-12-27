​Benji Magee’s brace secured a first Premiership success for newly-promoted Loughgall since early November – with a dramatic injury-time winner decisive over Dungannon Swifts.

Loughgall's Benji Magee. (Photo by Loughgall FC)

Magee was on target either side of Kealan Dillon’s equaliser for Dungannon at Lakeview Park – with the winner on 95 minutes for Loughgall.

"You can never write off Benji Magee...he’s scored on so many occasions, big goals for us this season,” said Loughgall captain Ben Murdock on BBC Radio Ulster. "He’s really stepped up to the mark this year...he was a great player in the Championship but the last six months he’s just really gone on and become an ever better player.

"He’s shown that with his return of goals, a lot of big goals, we’ve relied heavily on him and I’m so delighted for him.

"Two goals today and obviously the 95th-minute winner on Boxing Day.”

On the derby challenge, Murdock said: ”Very feisty, a tough match, Dungannon threw a lot at us

"It was a fantastic win, from our perspective we dug very deep, the boys played really well.

"We’d our backs against the wall second half, at times I thought Dungannon were going to nick a winner themselves, we defended well...a fantastic result.”