MANAGER'S VERDICT: Declan Caddell praises 'unbelievable' Crusaders star after playing key role in Premiership victory over Larne

Crusaders strengthened their bid for a top-half Premiership finish as Jordan Forsythe’s first half header secured a 1-0 win over reigning champions Larne at Inver Park.

Here’s what manager Declan Caddell had to say after the match.

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

"It was a well deserved three points. Our shape was good, defensively we were solid and took our opportunity when it came.

"This is a tough place to come...they are a really good side and Jonny Tuffey had one save to make over the 90 minutes so that’s really pleasing for me.

"Bringing Jimmy Callacher back into defence made a massive difference in terms of leadership and organisation of the whole team.

"Even though we played a lot of the game in our own half, I didn’t feel we were under any real pressure and it’s positive for me.”

FEEL COMFORTABLE THROUGHOUT?

"I think so. We knew by looking at the goals Larne have scored in the past month that they are balls into channels and into the box.

"We were well aware of that and the boys defended it. There were a few threatening ones and there’s going to be periods of the game where you’re under pressure, but I told the boys to enjoy it and work hard, which they did.

"The big chance came in the first half – it’s a great move, great ball by Jacob Blaney and super finish from Jordan Forsythe.

"We were probably a bit more comfortable in the second half. Larne upped it slightly but I never felt under serious pressure.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS JORDAN FORSYTHE?

"He’s an unbelievable player and I’m really glad to have him.

"He’s a good personal friend of mine too so it’s good to see him play well.

"Everybody who played today, including the substitutes that came on, were 10 out of 10 performers and that’s what you need at Inver Park – you need that week in, week out to get results.”

ROLE JIMMY CALLACHER PLAYED IN MARSHALLING YOUNG DEFENCE?

"He was key for us. Mal Smith was playing a slightly different role, Lewis Barr is only back from three or four weeks out and I thought he was magnificent.

"Probably the standout for me today was Philip Lowry in the middle – he looks like he’s getting younger with the work he gets through! I thought he was amazing.

"It’s good to have that blend with your experienced players and some younger boys. Josh Williamson just ran out of steam but he was exceptional for an hour. It’s a great result.”

PROUD OF REACTION AFTER DUNGANNON DEFEAT WINNING THREE OF NEXT FOUR?

"It’s the story for every manager in the league this season, outside of Linfield, that we’re chasing that bit of momentum and consistency.

"We’ve struggled to do that this year. There has been a big changeover in players and the way we want to play, it’s going to take some time to bed in.

"One thing that can’t be questioned this year is our character. We’ve had three defeats on the bounce then put together three or four wins in a row.

"We’ve taken a couple of heavy defeats and always bounced back so we’re in a really good place at the minute. We’ve churned out a lot of good performances since Boxing Day and it’s about keeping that up now.”

BIG OPPORTUNITY THIS SEASON WITH LEAGUE BEING SO TIGHT?

"Before the game it was something ridiculous like six points separating second and tenth and every team is going to be aiming for that pre-split in terms of accumulating as many points as possible.