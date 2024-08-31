MANAGER'S VERDICT: Loughgall loss 'scary' for Dean Smith after Dungannon deliver derby blues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s the manager’s verdict:
PERFORMANCE...
"The best team won on the day...I've no complaints about the result.
"For us, we've just complaints about how below-par we were today.
"From the team that beat Carrick and drew against Portadown, to give that performance is head-scratching at times.
"They were best for nearly all the game."
He added: "We pride ourselves on our desire, hunger, determination and work-rate but today it was certainly missing.
"We're better when we work all together and today we worked as individuals instead of as a group.
"Last season we were so good and compact and, at times, hard to beat (off) our ability to stick together, ride out storms in games when maybe not playing the best.
"Today we were a long way off it...second best.
RESPONSE...
"Hopefully we put it down to one of those days and a one-off.
"Certainly within the first half we were so far off it, it was scary.
"We got back into it a wee bit in the second half but they scored a goal from us attacking.
"Let's just hope it's one of those days.
"Last season we'd days miles off it...the good thing about football is you have the chance to redeem yourself pretty quickly.
"I want a reaction certainly but, given the group of players and how well I know them, we'll get it.
"It's one game, we've got to remember it's not the end of the world.
"But, certainly, it's a worry when so far off it today."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.