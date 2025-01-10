Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United defender Stephen O'Donnell says the Braidmen are fully focused on returning to the required performance levels as they host Glentoran this afternoon.

The Sky Blues come into the contest after being knocked out of two competitions within a matter of days after losing to Ards in the Irish Cup, and then Glentoran in the quarter-final of the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday night.

Ballymena and Glentoran are set to do it all over again - this time in Premiership duty - and ex-Coleraine skipper O'Donnell insists it is important that United find a sense of momentum once again.

"I think for us, especially going into Saturday, it's about getting back to what we're good at," he said.

"It's getting back to putting in performance levels that staff and the club deserve.

"We make no bones about it that last Saturday in the Irish Cup wasn't good enough and the performance on Tuesday against Glentoran was an improvement, but it wasn't the right result.

"Obviously cup football is all about the right result, so for us, it's about returning to what we're good at and shifting that momentum.

"Momentum is massive in football and it can help you when it's in your favour and it can be a hindrance when you're not picking up results.

"We're a couple of decent results away from getting back on track and where we want to be."

When asked if it is a strange feeling playing teams back-to-back, 32-year-old O'Donnell responded: "It is a weird one but I think if I'm being honest, we are used to it now in this league.

"We play each other so much in the league that if you draw them in the cups, then you could play the same team five or six times.

"It won't be too unfamiliar in that sense...but we saw enough about them and vice-versa on Tuesday night.

"The good thing for us is that we maybe saw one or two things on Tuesday night that we can definitely improve on.

"We think if we can bridge that gap of 5-10% to improve, particularly with the ball, we will have enough to get a result on Saturday."

United supporters have been given a chance to look at new recruit Patrick McEleney in the last two games after his January signing from Derry City.

Despite not having the results that he would have wanted, O’Donnell outlined how the midfield ace can play a huge role for the Sky Blues in the weeks and months ahead.

"Anyone who knows Patrick, will understand he's been one of the best midfielders on the island for the last seven or eight years,” he continued.

"For us, I think he can be a real stand-out and a driver for us heading into the second half of the season.

"I think it's about us trying to utilise and get the best out of him.

"We want to give him the opportunity to go out and express himself and perform.