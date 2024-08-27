Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin described his side’s fourth successive league defeat as “probably our worst performance” and highlighted frustration over “the players didn't carry out the instructions” in the 1-0 loss to Dungannon Swifts.

Kealan Dillon’s first-half finish proved decisive to leave the Swifts flying high at home off a first win of the Sports Direct Premiership campaign – but Ballymena bottom.

"The first half we were absolutely nowhere near it, miles off, couldn't get close,” said Ervin at Stangmore Park. "I'll be honest, the players didn't carry out the instructions they were given the first half.

"There was a difference second half but, again, we didn't test the goalkeeper anywhere near enough.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We know Dungannon like to press high and they've a bit of pace when they break forward.

"But we've also got pace in our team but we didn't do it, for one reason or another.

"When we did break away our first touch was back, our second touch was back and it was all in towards bodies.

"Rather than taking a touch, out of your feet, open up and drive away from goal and force them back.

"It's a conversation we've just had in the changing room...we work on certain things and then when it comes to a matchday we kind of abandon it for some reason.

"It's not what we've asked the players to do, particularly first half...which is why we made the change at half-time, we changed the system to see would it give us more joy and it did, to a certain extent.

"But when we're in the final third we're hesitant putting balls in the box and then when we do decide to put a ball into the box the quality is poor.

"These are experienced players...on too many occasions, not just today but previous games too, we get in real good areas and rather than delivering the ball we turn back out, back towards bodies and end up losing it.”

When asked if players felt added pressure due to the wait for a win and that was impacting on decision-making, Ervin responded: "I'll never fault any player that tries to be on the front foot and get the ball out because they're being positive.

"It's when they're being negative and give it away is the big, big danger and that's the worry for me.

"We're not being brave enough on the front foot in going forward when we've opportunities to do so.

"It allows the opposition to reset and on too many occasions we did that today.

"Even from corners...I'm looking at times when we've caught the ball or defended the clearance and we're jogging out whilst Dungannon are sprinting back into position.

"We're jogging and have the ball...that's just desire to actually have a bit of belief in yourself to have that ability and also your team-mates that you know you're going to create something.”

He added: "It's four games in, last year I think it was seven before we picked our first points up...I'm concerned obviously.

"I'm probably more concerned how today's gone more so than the previous three games...I wasn't seeing a pattern, we huffed and puffed in all areas of the pitch.

"Today was probably our worst performance...we feel it's an opportunity missed.