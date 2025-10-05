Niall Currie feels 'outstanding' Portadown star getting back to his best after injury nightmare

Portadown manager Niall Currie praised the performance of goalscorer Luke Wilson in their 3-1 Mid-Ulster derby victory over rivals Glenavon – and declared he “looked back to the Luke Wilson I remember from many years ago”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson has endured a horrid run of injuries which has limited his Ports involvement, but the 25-year-old has now started in each of their last four Premiership matches.

After Currie’s men fell behind early on against the winless Lurgan Blues, Wilson struck an equaliser in the 58th minute before further goals from Steven McCullough and debutant Ben Quinn secured consecutive league victories for the first time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s season was ended in November last term, but his welcome return has provided Currie with options due to an ability to play in defence or midfield.

Portadown's Luke Wilson celebrates his goal against Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

A homegrown player, Wilson was named Portadown captain as a teenager and Currie feels he’s now getting back to his best.

"I said to him coming off 'I'm amazed' for a lad that has been out so long,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has worked his socks off in regards to getting himself in better condition.

"It's down to him, he has got himself fit and he's close to getting 90 minutes now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gave us a wonderful 75 or 80 minutes today, him and Gary (Thompson), and they've given us a great platform over the last two games.

"Getting Luke into the backline for those few games really helped kick him on, we thought the Cliftonville game was a perfect opportunity to get 60 or 70 minutes out of him in the middle of the park.

"It gives us good stability with Luke and Gary's physicality and their drive with the ball. Both of them are hard as nails. I thought Luke looked back to the Luke Wilson I remember from many years ago, I thought he was outstanding."

Former Celtic and Mansfield Town youngster Quinn only joined Portadown earlier in the week, but enjoyed a dream debut by sealing three points for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben's goal is a funny one because he has it on his left foot and I'm sitting going 'hit it, hit it, hit it', and then I think he missed the opportunity, but he cuts inside and it goes into the stanchion,” added Currie. “I didn't know he had a right foot if I'm being absolutely honest!