Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown manager Niall Currie offered an apology to the club’s supporters after last season’s BetMcLean Cup finalists crashed out in the first round and vowed to get things “back on track” ahead of Saturday’s Mid-Ulster Derby showdown with Glenavon.

The Ports became only the third Championship outfit to reach the competition’s showpiece decider last term – Currie achieving the feat for a second time – before losing out 3-1 to Linfield at Windsor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They eventually went on to lift the second-tier title and have impressed upon their return to Premiership football, but there’ll be no cup journey to enjoy this time around after Aidan Steele’s last-gasp strike earned Ards a 1-0 triumph at Shamrock Park.

Their exit was further compounded by the first-half dismissal of summer signing Josh Ukek following a collision with Conor Scannell and Currie felt there “was a touch of arrogance” in the Portadown ranks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I think we have to first and foremost apologise about the performance,” he told the club’s media channel. “We rotated tonight with a few carrying injuries so we gave others opportunities and unfortunately for them they didn't take it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I've said before you're always learning and we're still a relatively new squad, but people have to understand when they come into matches like this...this was a really important cup for me personally.

"We did really well last year and for that to happen tonight...you could sense after the first 15 or 20 minutes if we're being honest about it. We didn't move the ball quick enough, were very passive, laid back and as I said to the players I thought there was a touch of arrogance about some tonight and maybe subconsciously it was about just turning up.

"This is what football does - if you're not at your levels and full credit to Ards for digging in. Josh Ukek's situation changed the game in a lot of ways - we weren't great before that - but it makes a huge difference when you're playing 60 minutes with 10 men. I'll continue to learn and I learned a brave bit tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown’s six-game unbeaten league run, which included victories over Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders, was halted by a 1-0 weekend defeat to Ballymena United and they’ll now be seeking a maiden Premiership win at Mourneview Park since October 2020 – Glenavon have won four of the last five meetings on home soil.

Ukek, who has started in seven of nine matches this season since joining from Bala Town, is set to miss the derby clash and Currie admits it’ll be a big loss.

"I didn't catch it (sending off incident) properly but I'll review the footage and take it from there,” he added. “It's another huge blow going into Saturday's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been a really positive signing for us and carries a real threat, but unfortunately we won't be seeing that for a few weeks.

"Let's not take anything away from Ards tonight. We have to find better ways and we were far too passive. We put in a really poor performance in front of our supporters.