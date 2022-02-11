No need for any team talk insists David Healy

Things could not be tighter between the sides with only goal difference separating them at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Blues leapfrogged their ‘Big Two’ counterparts on Tuesday night following their 2-1 win over Larne and the Glens draw at Portadown.

Healy knows the incentive is their for both sides to go and get the three points.

Linfield boss David Healy

“There won’t be any team talks needed,” he told the club website.

“There’s no bigger incentive for both sides with us both being in and around the top.

“It’s a game that we look forward to, and it’s one we should relish.”

Healy dubbed the win over Larne as “crucial” as questions were asked about the team after going three games without a win.

“It was a crucial result, I would have taken that over any performance,” he said. “A lot of questions were being asked, rightly or wrongly, and the players were aware of that.

“But they rallied round as we always do, we responded in a proper manner, a Linfield manner.

“The players must take a lot of credit, and in the end the result is what matters most.

“It was needed. When you do get negative results you get negative publicity, but as a manager you try and keep the squad together and try and find a way to get out of situations.”

Healy knows with big clubs comes big expectations, especially in what he has dubbed a “really tough season”. But he is determined to keep pushing until the end of the season.

“I’ve never hidden away from what is expected at a club like Linfield,” he said.

“This club has always had success and it demands and craves it.

“This year is hard. This year is a really, really tough season, but we’ll keep going, and we’ll keep going until the end.

“And with the hard work and commitment we put in over the next couple of months I hope it’s going to be enough.”

Healy has been boosted by the return of Chris Shields who should be in contention for a starting spot at The Oval.

“Chris has been desperate to get back in,” said Healy after Shields came on against Larne.