Northern Ireland kick off World Cup drive with home delight over Luxembourg

Goals from Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness and Emily Wilson effectively sealed victory before the break before Lauren Wade wrap up a 4-0 win after half-time.

It was Luxembourg’s first World Cup qualifier and their inexperience showed as Northern Ireland grasped control from the start.

Wilson and Julie Nelson missed good early chances before Callaghan delivered an inch-perfect lob to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland senior women's Lauren Wade celebrates scoring in Larne against Luxembourg during the World Cup 2023 qualifier. Pic by Pacemaker.

Despite coming under almost constant pressure, Luxembourg had their chances and host nerves were settled when Furness headed Northern Ireland’s second from a corner on 23.

Wilson tucked home the rebound from a Furness free-kick that hit the post to put her side in full command at the interval.

Furness went on to miss a penalty before Wade’s strike completed the scoring with 20 minutes remaining, although Kirsty McGuinness hit the bar late on.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.