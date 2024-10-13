Northern Ireland U16 side containing starters from six Irish League clubs narrowly miss out on Victory Shield glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kris Lindsay’s Northern Ireland U16 side, which included starters from six different Irish League clubs, narrowly lost out 1-0 in their ‘winner-takes-all’ Victory Shield showdown with the Republic of Ireland in Cumbernauld.

Having drawn 3-3 with Wales on Tuesday – the Welsh picked up a bonus point by winning a penalty shootout – and defeated Scotland 1-0 thanks to a fine effort from Cliftonville teenager Coran Madden, Northern Ireland knew victory over their neighbours would secure a first competition triumph since 2018/19 and only third in total.

That side was managed by current Glentoran chief Declan Devine and included the likes of Charlie Allen, Ross McCausland, Dale Taylor, Aaron Donnelly and Terry Devlin, who have all gone on to represent their country at either U21 or senior level.

Looking to keep familiarity in his starting line-up, Lindsay made only one change as Glenavon's Harry Gough replaced Eamonn Tohill of Cliftonville and Northern Ireland’s youngsters produced an assured first-half performance.

Northern Ireland U16s ahead of their clash with the Republic of Ireland. (Photo courtesy of the Irish FA)

They were perhaps unlucky not to take the lead with Ballymena United’s Luke Hawe, who became the Sky Blues’ youngest-ever player earlier this season, and Glentoran striker Joel Kerr both going close.

The Republic of Ireland had won the Victory Shield for the past two years coming into this year’s tournament and celebrated a hat-trick as TJ Molloy slammed home from 12 yards out – a goal which came after Charlie Campbell and captain Calum Anderson narrowly missed out on finding Northern Ireland’s opener.

Northern Ireland U16s: Michael Doherty, Calum Anderson, Calum Woods, Coran Madden, Luke Hawe, Joel Kerr, Sean Cassidy, Charlie Campbell, Finlay Ross, Harry Gough, Jay Longridge