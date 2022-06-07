Northern Ireland U21s end Euro 2023 qualification with draw in Lithuania

Any hopes of John Schofield’s side progressing from Group C had long gone but Dale Taylor’s sweet first-half strike looked to have ensured they finished this failed qualifying attempt with a win until Artemijus Tutyskinas struck deep into stoppage-time for the hosts.

Still smarting from last week’s 6-0 thrashing at home to Spain, Northern Ireland quickly set about trying to end on a positive result and broke the deadlock after 17 minutes.

Nottingham Forest youth Taylor drilled home from 18 yards and that was how it remained at half-time.

Northern Ireland Under-21s boss John Schofield

Lithuania pushed for an equaliser after the break and Tutyskinas and Tomas Kalinauskas went close but Northern Ireland had two opportunities to put the match to bed.

Ciaran McGuckin saw a late lob cleared off the line before John McGovern had a chance in stoppage-time saved.