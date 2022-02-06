Oran Kearney admits it wasn't a classic but it was job done

Progressing to the last eight of the competition was the Bannsiders’ objective and they succeeded despite coming up against a stubborn Ports side and some horrible weather conditions.

Second half goals from Lyndon Kane and Josh Carson sealed a quarter-final clash with Cliftonville much to Kearney’s delight.

“We’re in the hat for the draw and that was the objective at the start of the day,” he said.

Lyndon Kane celebrates after heading Coleraine in front

“I don’t think it’ll be included in the DVD of memorable Coleraine games, but I don’t think we’ll be that bothered in a few days time or a week’s time.

“The key thing was getting into the next round so it’s job done from that point of view.

“On the day that it was I don’t think we can ask for anything more.

“It was always going to be a bit tricky after the highs of beating Linfield last week.

“Not so much a hangover but it’s always harder the following week.

“It was hard to prepare for the game with so many new players coming in for the visitors.

“We had to do a huge amount of research so that we could at least give the players an idea of who they might be up against and traits and tendencies and everything else.

“It did make it slightly trickier.

“They had a few more chances than we would have liked – Gareth (Deane) was a bit busier than we would have liked him to be.

“But we’re in the hat and we’ll go from there.”

The home side’s opener came in some strange circumstances as Lyndon Kane headed the ball home as Portadown keeper Jethren Barr tussled with Coleraine striker Andrew Mitchell on the goal line.

“It was quite a surreal incident,” said Kearney.

“The corner comes in and the ball is headed up into the air. From where I’m standing, the keeper turns round and seems to want to have a go at Mitchell who’s lying on the ground.

“There’s clearly no whistle, there’s clearly no stoppage. Whether you like it or not you play the whistle.

“I think if you have an issue there and if it happened with us I’d be saying the same thing in relation to our goalkeeper – get the ball dead and then go and say what you have to say or do what you have to do.

“But when the ball’s in the air it was quite crazy.

“The day that it was with the weather it epitomised what it was going to take on the type of day that it was.

“Then you get the unbelievable bit of brilliance from Josh for the second which is on the opposite end of the scale.

“Josh has been outstanding for us this year – been outstanding every year he’s been here.

“His attitude is top notch and days like today are made for him – he’s a grafter – and the one thing he’ll bring is work-rate and energy to the table