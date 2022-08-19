Oran Kearney pays tribute to Gareth McConaghie on his retirement
Oran Kearney has paid tribute to defender Gareth McConaghie, who has announced his retirement
McConaghie has taken the emotional decision to hang up the boots after struggling with a knee complaint for the past 18-months.
The 34-year-old won the Irish Cup and League Cup during his six years with the club and also played a telling contribution in the Bannsiders victory over Maribor in the Europa League qualifying round in 2020.
“I think the last 12 or even 18 months has been highly frustrating for Gareth,” Kearney told the club website.
“We’ve tried everything and he’s tried everything to try and get back and train and play regularly, but sadly, it hasn’t happened.
“Particularly in the last two months, he’s been at that point where he’s been close to pulling the plug and to bring yourself to that point where you’re going to retire is extremely tough to do for any sportsman.
“Gareth has been a big, big part of the growth of our club and the success of the last six years.
“We will all remember Maribor and Gareth was frustrated with the knee at that point, he was probably not meant to be on that trip at all but we decided to bring him across to keep him moving and training.
“We had an injury elsewhere and Gareth was named on the bench and we needed someone to play in front of the back four in extra-time and he put his hand up.
“He came on and kicked everything that moved for 15 minutes and the whistle hadn’t gone and him and Ian Parkhill were the first two guys to say that they were hitting a penalty.
“He rattled in a penalty that’s as good as you’ll see and that epitomises Gareth as a leader by action on pitch and he’ll be someone who will be fondly remembered by everyone involved at the club.”