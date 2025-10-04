Ben Arthurs celebrates after the full-time whistle

Bangor assistant manager John Douglas praised the players for their efforts as they beat Coleraine 2-1 after playing almost the entirety of the second-half with ten men.

Here’s what he had to say after goals from Jay Boyd and Ben Arthurs sealed the success:

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN?

“I thought from start to finish we were super.

"Obviously I think the sending off was a bit harsh.

"It made it difficult for us…but the character and attitude from the boys was top class.

"We were super and that's a performance we are capable of.

SCORED TWO GOALS IN THE FIRST-HALF AGAINST THE WIND:

"We played against the wind and I thought two smashing goals, especially the second one where Ben timed his run to perfection.

"Tiernan Mulvenna put a great ball over the top for him.

"But Ben all day today was causing him all sorts of problems and I thought we got the rewards in the first half.

"I think we deserved to be 2-0 up.

HAD TO SUSTAIN PRESSURE AFTER COLERAINE PULLED A GOAL BACK?

"They enjoyed it. The boys, you could see, they were up against it the last 35 minutes of the game.

"A man down...they all had role responsibilities and carried them out.

"A lot of happy players in there at the minute.

"There's one thing about them, hey've got character and abundance in them.

"When their backs are against the wall, they stand up to be the counted.