Jeff Hughes on Larne duty in 2021. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Larne have confirmed a visit by Premier League club Crystal Palace to Inver Park in August as part of the Jeff Hughes Benefit Year testimonial schedule.

A Crystal Palace XI will line out in Larne on Saturday, August 3 from 3 o’clock as the “headline event” of a celebration of Hughes, who retired from professional football as an Irish League winner in the 2022/23 campaign.

Hughes kicked off and closed his career with hometown club Larne that included time in England with Palace.

Larne have confirmed “ticket news surrounding the game will follow in due course, with all profits from these sales on the day going directly to Jeff”. A waiting list is available on the official Larne club website for fans to sign up.

Hughes’ Palace career following a transfer in the 2007/08 season featured Championship appearances under both Peter Taylor and Neil Warnock.

“I am delighted that we are going to be able to bring a club which has the stature of Crystal Palace across to Inver Park in August for my testimonial game and have no doubt that it will be a fantastic day for myself and my family, but also the supporters too,” said Hughes on the Larne club website. “I will never take for granted how lucky I was to have played for some great clubs throughout my career, and representing Palace in the Championship was the highest level I managed to play at during my time in England.

“For that reason, they have always held a special place in my heart and I know from my time at the club just how big it is and how much their supporters live and breathe their football.

“My benefit year has been a huge success so far, and I would like to thank everyone for their continued hard work to make it happen.