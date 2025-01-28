Record-breaking Irish League striker felt 'hard to say no' to Glentoran move
The 26-year-old this week wrapped up a three-and-a-half-year switch to the Oval outfit for an undisclosed fee following 74 goals and 11 assists in 184 appearances for Loughgall.
Having progressed across time at Portadown, Annagh United and Dungannon Swifts before becoming Loughgall’s post-2000 leading goalscorer, Ferris described as “hard to say no” to Glentoran’s interest.
Ferris found the net on Saturday is his final appearance for Loughgall – against Glentoran – and is relishing the challenge under Declan Devine.
“I’m absolutely delighted to join Glentoran...it’s a massive club and when a team of this size comes calling it’s hard to say no,” said Ferris. “Loughgall has been fantastic to me throughout my career and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time there, but I’m an ambitious player and I felt this was the perfect moment to take the next step and join one of the top sides in the Sports Direct Premiership.
“Declan and his coaching staff have the team playing exciting, high-intensity football with a never-say-die attitude...the squad is in excellent form, having already secured the Co Antrim Shield, competing for two more trophies and pushing hard for European qualification.
“It’s an exciting time to be joining the club and I can’t wait to get started...I’m ready to fight for my place, contribute to the team and help the squad challenge for league titles and achieve even more success.”
Glentoran boss Devine feels Ferris can offer “a new dimension to our forward line” with the signing “testament to our ambition to continually strengthen".
Devine said: “Nathaniel is a player who has impressed us for some time and we’ve been tracking his progress closely, so we’re thrilled...he brings a new dimension to our forward line and perfectly complements the talent we already have in the squad.
“Nathaniel is an outstanding fit for Glentoran...he’s a proven goal-scorer with invaluable experience and a relentless determination to succeed at the highest level of the local game.”