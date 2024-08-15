Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rohan Ferguson proved to be Larne’s penalty shootout hero as Tiernan Lynch’s side held their nerve to take one step closer to creating European history after a dramatic UEFA Conference League third qualifying round victory over FC Ballkani.

Lynch’s men are aiming to become the first Irish League side to reach the group stages of European football – Linfield have twice came within touching distance in recent years, missing out on away goals in 2019/20 Europa League qualifying against Qarabag before cruelly losing a penalty shootout in 2022 to Latvian outfit RFS, who knocked Larne out of the Champions League earlier this summer.

Carrying a one-goal advantage into the second-leg after Matty Lusty’s late winner in Kosovo seven days prior, the hosts were handed a blow on the stroke of half-time as Walid Hamidi slammed past Ferguson from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by Cian Bolger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While penalties were cruel in normal time, the Inver Reds kept calm as Joe Thomson, Mark Randall, Andy Ryan and Chris Gallagher all scored in a flawless set with Ferguson saving the opening two spot kicks from Hamidi and Ajazaj Engjell to set up a play-off qualifier against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps.

Andy Ryan of Larne during this evening’s game at Inver Park, Larne. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Lynch made two changes to his side that impressed last week, replacing Lee Bonis, who departed for Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag earlier this week, and Mark Randall with last Thursday’s goal hero Lusty and Thomson.

The hosts started on the front foot with a dangerous Ryan cross almost picking out strike partner Lusty before Gallagher fired over the bar while an inventive first-time shot from Thomson briefly had Ballkani goalkeeper Enea Kolici scrambling.

Larne continued to look dangerous and when the latest attack was launched following another timely intervention from the impressive Gallagher, Ryan could only direct his effort straight at Kolici.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first warning sign from the visitors came in the 32nd minute when Geralb Smajli’s cross found the chest of Sunday Adetunji before Hamidi forced Ferguson into a save.

Hamidi found himself in the thick of the action once again prior to the break when he was brought down by Larne skipper Bolger and got off the canvas to slam the spot-kick powerfully past Ferguson.

Inver Park came to life at the start of the second-half with strength from Lusty helping drive Larne into the box and Dylan Sloan’s snap shot forced Kolici to turn around his post – ultimately Sean Graham’s corner came to nothing.

Another corner three minutes later almost yielded far more positive results as Bolger rose highest to head back into a dangerous area, but the ball bounced over Sloan’s head with the 20-year-old waiting in position to fire home Larne’s equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne’s biggest chance of the game so far came in the 59th minute as Lusty, who has starred throughout this summer and recently signed a new contract, unleashed from the edge of the box, only to be denied by a fine diving save.

The Inver Reds were living life on the edge with Ballkani starting to threaten – firstly through Adetunji’s powerful shot which whizzed past Ferguson’s post before Marsel Ismajlgeci’s effort came within inches of nestling into the bottom corner.

Extra-time started with a scare as Bleart Tolaj flashed wide before Larne had an opportunity of their own when substitute Paul O’Neill headed onto the roof of Ballkani’s net after a pinpoint Ryan cross.