Rory Hale determined to end 'really emotional season' by securing European football after Irish Cup final heartbreak

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale feels it’s important his side try and put their Irish Cup final disappointment behind them quickly as the Reds look to end a “really emotional season” by clinching European football.

Jim Magilton’s side narrowly missed out on defending their cup crown after losing on penalties to Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park – a result which means they’ll now enter the Premiership play-offs hunting a spot on the continental stage, starting with Wednesday’s semi-final trip to Glentoran.

Hale has called on the club’s senior stars to stand up to the occasion and help deliver their European dream.

"We are away to Glentoran on Wednesday night now and it's really up to the senior boys,” said Hale. “It's really disappointing...we've put a lot into this season and it has been a really emotional season for us.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Those young players have went through a lot - the highs of winning a trophy, the lows of losing a team-mate and finishing in the bottom-half, now another bit of heartbreak for the young boys to try and cope with.

"It's up to Jim, the staff, myself, Jonny Addis, Joe Gormley to get these kids motivated again for Wednesday night because we need European football.

"I think I've only not played European football for two seasons and I want to be playing in it.

"Everybody wants to get that big draw or a team away in Europe and competing against the best teams. That's the main objective for playing in Europe, testing yourself on the biggest stage."

Reflecting on their Irish Cup final performance, Hale added: "The final ball and quality in the final third just wasn't there.

"A lot of hopeful balls, a lot of crosses from deep, we just couldn't get into those areas.

"When it was 11 v 11 in the first half we were creating overloads down the sides and were using our wing-backs, our overlapping centre-halves were coming, we were getting midfield runners, we just didn't do enough of that in extra time.

"Ultimately we have fallen short.