Rory Hale strike helps Cliftonville extend unbeaten run to six with victory over Glenavon

Rory Hale’s fourth Sports Direct Premiership goal of the season helped Cliftonville extend their unbeaten run to six matches and remain table-toppers Linfield’s closest competitors with a 1-0 victory over much-improved Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Hale, who has largely played provider to star striker Ben Wilson in the opening stages of Cliftonville’s wonderful start to the campaign, turned scorer on Friday evening, keeping his cool after 19-year-old Shea Kearney had robbed the Lurgan Blues of possession in the 51st minute.

The Reds, who boasted the league’s joint-best attacking record coming into the fixture, were almost ahead within seconds as Wilson teed up strike partner Joe Gormley, but he was denied by a fabulous Rory Brown save with the goalkeeper acrobatically tipping the effort onto his own cross bar.

From there it was all Glenavon and it was evident that new boss Stephen McDonnell has already stamped his mark on this Lurgan Blues side in the early stages of his tenure with effective pressing and they looked dangerous throughout the first-half.

Cliftonville's Rory Hale celebrates opening the scoring against Glenavon at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Stephen Teggart was electric on the right wing and delivered a number of dangerous balls into the box, including in the sixth minute. but Peter Campbell couldn’t get the desired contact at the back post to trouble Cliftonville.

Robbie Garrett then had a wicked shot from distance palmed away by David Odumosu before Jack Malone had two opportunities within seconds – the second fizzing just beyond the post after it looked like the ball was destined for the top corner.

McDonnell’s men had a massive penalty appeal on the stroke of half-time following Jonny Addis’ challenge on makeshift centre-forward Conor McCloskey, but referee Ben McMaster waved play on – much to the frustration of the home faithful.

Glenavon’s lack of end product was evident – only basement boys Ballymena United have scored fewer so far this season – and they would have been wondering how they didn’t make their dominance pay against high-flying opponents.

They were almost made to pay within seconds of the restart as Wilson played in Hale, who beat Brown with his powerful shot, only to be denied by the woodwork in what was a carbon copy to the opening moments of the first-half.

Magilton had evidently got his message across at the break as Glenavon defender Danny Wallace was called into action to block Ronan Doherty’s 48th minute strike.

That pressure eventually told three minutes later as Hale found the net following a lightning fast Reds counter-attack..

The tide of momentum had clearly turned in Cliftonville’s favour with the goal and they almost doubled their lead when Gormley latched onto a long ball over the defence, forcing Brown into a smart save with his legs.

Wilson, who has started life with the Reds by netting 14 goals in all competitions, became the third visiting player to strike the woodwork after he took the ball superbly in his stride before unleashing an effort in the 59th minute.

The former Brighton forward struck almost the identical piece of Brown’s right-hand post in the 81st minute after another wonderful touch set him in on goal.

One of the loudest cheers of the evening from the away support came when Ronan Hale was introduced off the bench to mark his return from an injury which had kept him out since pre-season.

Magilton’s side have now kept eight clean sheets in 12 Premiership matches and will host leaders Linfield next Friday evening at Solitude.

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Malone, Campbell, Quinn (Kerr, 56), Baird, McCloskey (Prendergast, 84), Teggart (Henderson, 80), Wallace, Garrett (Mulvenna, 80), Ward.

Subs not used: Purvis, Rogers, Nesbitt.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odomusu, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Curran, 75), Jordan, Doherty, Gormley (Ashford, 83), Casey, Turner, Kearney, Wilson (Ronan Hale, 83).