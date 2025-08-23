Stephen O'Donnell says Ballymena United will not be under-estimating Bangor this afternoon

After winning their first two games on the road – Ballymena United defender Stephen O’Donnell wants to enjoy more favourable afternoons on home soil this season.

The Sky Blues backed up their opening day win at Glenavon by securing a 2-0 success at Portadown on Tuesday night.

Jim Ervin’s men had been due to face Linfield on August 15 at Warden Street but that game had to be postponed due to the Blues’ involvement in European competition.

That means they will be at home for the first time this season as they welcome newly-promoted Bangor this afternoon.

"We’ve kept two clean sheets and had two wins...so it’s been a good start,” said O’Donnell.

"We know as a club we didn’t win enough games at home last season, and that’s something we want to address.

"There was a nice buzz about the place during pre-season which we have taken that into the campaign, so we want to add to that.

"Bangor had a great season last year, they’ve kept the majority of their squad and added more quality to it.

"They had a good win against Cliftonville and were unlucky against Glentoran by all accounts, and then had an eventful night against Crusaders.

"We know it’s going to be a tough game as they’re very well organised and have a lot of quality at the top end of the pitch.”

Ervin has been busy in the summer as the likes of Declan Breen, Matthew Clarke, Ali Gould, Ryan McNickle, Daire O'Connor, Jack O'Reilly, Joel Thompson and David Toure have all been snapped up.

Competition for places is now heating up for the Braidmen – a situation which O'Donnell says is helping.

He added: “We had a disappointing end to last season...but pre-season was excellent and we had a couple of brilliant training camps.

“We feel like we are in a good place, everyone has bonded well and our fitness levels have increased.

"I’m sure what’s pleased Jim the most is that the quality of players who aren’t starting games.