Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin feels talisman Ben Kennedy needs greater protection from officials before he suffers “serious damage”.

The 27-year-old has been Ballymena’s standout performer on their run to the Premiership summit, scoring 10 times in 11 appearances to top the league’s goalscoring charts, and also played a key role again on Tuesday evening as the Sky Blues progressed to the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals after beating Cliftonville 1-0 at Solitude thanks to Aaron Jarvis’ first-half strike.

It marked a 10th consecutive win across competition for Ervin’s side, but the ex-Linfield defender says it was hard watching from the touchline while star man Kennedy was on the receiving end of “four or five” tough tackles.

According to Sofascore’s Premiership data, Kennedy has been fouled an average of 3.4 times per league match this term, and Ervin feels referees need to step in.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“Ben Kennedy is Ben Kennedy and I'm going to put it out there - I think we need protection from the referees,” he told the club’s media channel. “I thought some of the tackles on him tonight were over and above, not once or twice, but maybe four or five times and referees need to protect him because someone is going to do him serious damage. It's not easy to stand and watch on the sideline.”

Tuesday’s strike marked Jarvis’ second for Ballymena since arriving from Coleraine and he has formed a formidable midfield partnership with ex-Bannsiders teammate Josh Carson, providing the platform for their winning run.

While Ervin is trying to enjoy the moment, he admits his attention will immediately switch to Saturday’s clash with Glenavon as they look to maintain top spot.

"From back to front, Ogers (Sean O’Neill) led the group and has from the start of this,” added Ervin. “The back-four, my word, the amount of deliveries they headed away, put their bodies on the line, stopped crosses.

"The midfield, Josh and Jarvy, picking all the second balls up. Josh's tenacity in the tackle and his reading of play, getting forward. Jarvy goes about his business quietly and I'm absolutely over the moon for him.

"His goal was worthy to win any game of football and I'm over the moon for him. He has been working desperately hard and has been top drawer for us.