Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter admits he’s “really pleased” with his transfer business ahead of the January window opening and will continue to look for further reinforcements.

The County Antrim outfit announced the arrivals of Ethan Boyle, Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley and Shane Forbes, all from League of Ireland clubs, last week as they look to propel themselves clear of any potential Premiership relegation threat.

Saturday’s stalemate with bottom side Loughgall means they remain six points clear of the Villagers, but they’re now level on points with 11th-placed Glenavon after Paddy McLaughlin’s side defeated Crusaders 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

"That business has been done over the last three or four weeks but maybe just came together last week,” said Baxter. “I'm really, really pleased.

"We have 12 fit footballers at this club and there are six or seven not available for different reasons and that's a stretch. When I came in and assessed things, you're looking around your squad to see what drags you through.

"The bench is young U20s who haven't played Irish League football and it's a big arena for them to come into. We needed bodies and we moved to get some younger legs in.

"We've brought in a very experienced player in Ethan Boyle who has captained Wexford for the last two years and was in the Team of the Year. He has vast experience, 200 or 300 games in that division, so he will bring a lot of quality at a good age.

"We're going to need all of that going into the second half of the season because this is going to be a battle."

Carrick won’t be in action this weekend after their scheduled fixture against Coleraine was moved forward – it turned out to be Baxter’s first game in charge – and will face defending champions Larne on Boxing Day.

With the January window fast approaching, Baxter admits he’ll continue searching for more additions, but will only make a move if they are the right fit.

"I hope so (sign more players),” he added. “We're still out there looking for others but that will all depend on what becomes available.