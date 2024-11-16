Stephen McDonnell gone from Glenavon - hours after '100% confidence' claim by manager
A statement released on the Sports Direct Premiership club’s website read as follows:
"Glenavon FC have tonight parted company with manager Stephen McDonnell.
"The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Stephen for his efforts.
“Full statement to follow.”
The Lurgan Blues’ winless league run extended to six matches on Saturday afternoon.
In his final post-match interview as Glenavon boss McDonnell told the News Letter’s Johnny Morton, in response to questions over his future following media speculation on Saturday morning: "Everyone keeps saying this to me (that I’m under pressure), what’s the story with that?
“I’m grand – you come in here and work hard...the only way you’ll get out of this position is to work hard. Pressure is for tyres.
"It’s (the article) poor journalism. I’ve been told from our club that it hasn’t came out of our club so somebody is spoofing somewhere. I have (had assurances from the club). I spoke to the chairman just before the game and there were no issues.
"We’ve been in constant dialogue the last 10 days about how we improve as a club going forward. I don’t know where people get these stories. It’s a cheap shot.”
With Carrick Rangers defeating Crusaders, Glenavon have dropped to 11th in the Premiership table – four points clear of bottom side Loughgall – and will next travel to Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown.
They’ve failed to score in five of their last six league matches while no team has netted fewer than their 11, but McDonnell has full belief that he’s the right man to turn the current situation around.
"I have 100% confidence,” he added. “I back myself to the hilt, always have and always will.
"I’m not going to let poor journalism impact that. Pressure? No. Winning games of football will turn this around...win the next game and use it as a springboard.
“The group know that, I know that, the media know that, the fans know that, everybody knows that. We have to get three points and we’re working very hard to try and get them.
"When we get one win we will hopefully go on a run again and this will all be water off a duck’s back. Dungannon are flying and we’ve come here and played very well throughout the 90. It’s the luck in both boxes – we’re not getting the rub of the green.”
