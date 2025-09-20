Kyle McClean found the net in each half as defending Sports Direct Premiership champions Linfield secured a convincing Windsor Park win over a Glenavon side now without a point from eight successive league games.

However, the sight of key Blues midfielder Chris Shields limping off offered cause for home concern.

Here’s the story of the match:

F-T: Linfield 2 Glenavon 0

Glenavon's Paul McGovern with Ben Hall ready to challenge for Linfield at Windsor Park in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

86: Offord attacks the Glenavon goal but, under a degree of pressure, slots his angled shot on the run past the post

80: SUB (Glenavon) – Bosakani on for McMullan

77: SUB (Linfield) – Yates on for Morrison 74: Hall’s header deflected wide after a well-worked corner-kick and Millar delivery 71: SUBS (Linfield) - Allen on for Shields. Shields helped off the pitch with what looks like a knee injury

65: SUBS (Linfield) – Offord, Millar, Archer on for McKee, Taylor, Baird

65: GOAL – Linfield 2 (McClean) Glenavon 0 Another emphatic finish by McClean – a controlled low shot from inside the area to double his tally and the hosts’ lead

61: SUBS (Glenavon) - Mallon, Smith, O'Connor on for McGovern, McDaid, Kee

54: McKee’s diving header ends up just wide of the target off a teasing Brown cross

49: McClean’s inswinging corner-kick comes back off the crossbar

47: YELLOW (Linfield) - Hall

46: SUB (Glenavon) – Kee on for Lowe

H-T: Linfield 1 Glenavon 0

45: Taylor cuts in from the right and his deflected attempt from distance is collected by Carney

42: Glenavon work the ball from left to right and advance into the final third but McMullan's cross proves too close to Johns

31: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone

25: GOAL - Linfield 1 (McClean) Glenavon 0

Powerful and decisive drive by McClean as he takes full advantage of the time and space when the ball arrives in his path, despite Glenavon bodies around the edge of the box during the build-up

20: McKee’s glancing header drops past the far upright off a Brown cross

18: Glenavon survive another McClean free-kick - this time from the left as his inswinging delivery evades the home players and Carney turns it around the post

12: East attacks a McClean free-kick from the right but his powerful header is just past the post

9: Early Linfield pressure - with former Glenavon player Baird causing problems by attacking from midfield. Glenavon managed to scramble to cut out one dangerous ball into the box towards Baird and he was involved in another promising move only for offside

LINFIELD: Chris Johns, Euan East, Chris Shields, Kyle McClean, Ben Hall, Chris McKee, Sean Brown, Isaac Baird, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Samuel Taylor, Callumn Morrison.

Subs: David Walsh, Sam Roscoe-Byrne, Kirk Millar, Kieran Offord, Charlie Allen, Matt Yates, Joshua Archer.

GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Luke Cartwright, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Oran O’Kane, Kyle McClelland, Kris Lowe, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.