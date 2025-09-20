STORY OF THE MATCH: Linfield 2 Glenavon 0 – Kyle McClean at the double but injury concern for key man
However, the sight of key Blues midfielder Chris Shields limping off offered cause for home concern.
Here’s the story of the match:
F-T: Linfield 2 Glenavon 0
86: Offord attacks the Glenavon goal but, under a degree of pressure, slots his angled shot on the run past the post
80: SUB (Glenavon) – Bosakani on for McMullan
77: SUB (Linfield) – Yates on for Morrison 74: Hall’s header deflected wide after a well-worked corner-kick and Millar delivery 71: SUBS (Linfield) - Allen on for Shields. Shields helped off the pitch with what looks like a knee injury
65: SUBS (Linfield) – Offord, Millar, Archer on for McKee, Taylor, Baird
65: GOAL – Linfield 2 (McClean) Glenavon 0 Another emphatic finish by McClean – a controlled low shot from inside the area to double his tally and the hosts’ lead
61: SUBS (Glenavon) - Mallon, Smith, O'Connor on for McGovern, McDaid, Kee
54: McKee’s diving header ends up just wide of the target off a teasing Brown cross
49: McClean’s inswinging corner-kick comes back off the crossbar
47: YELLOW (Linfield) - Hall
46: SUB (Glenavon) – Kee on for Lowe
H-T: Linfield 1 Glenavon 0
45: Taylor cuts in from the right and his deflected attempt from distance is collected by Carney
42: Glenavon work the ball from left to right and advance into the final third but McMullan's cross proves too close to Johns
31: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Malone
25: GOAL - Linfield 1 (McClean) Glenavon 0
Powerful and decisive drive by McClean as he takes full advantage of the time and space when the ball arrives in his path, despite Glenavon bodies around the edge of the box during the build-up
20: McKee’s glancing header drops past the far upright off a Brown cross
18: Glenavon survive another McClean free-kick - this time from the left as his inswinging delivery evades the home players and Carney turns it around the post
12: East attacks a McClean free-kick from the right but his powerful header is just past the post
9: Early Linfield pressure - with former Glenavon player Baird causing problems by attacking from midfield. Glenavon managed to scramble to cut out one dangerous ball into the box towards Baird and he was involved in another promising move only for offside
LINFIELD: Chris Johns, Euan East, Chris Shields, Kyle McClean, Ben Hall, Chris McKee, Sean Brown, Isaac Baird, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Samuel Taylor, Callumn Morrison.
Subs: David Walsh, Sam Roscoe-Byrne, Kirk Millar, Kieran Offord, Charlie Allen, Matt Yates, Joshua Archer.
GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Jordan McMullan, Luke Cartwright, Barney McKeown, Jack Malone, David McDaid, Oran O’Kane, Kyle McClelland, Kris Lowe, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.
Subs: Mark Byrne, Harry Murphy, Sean Mallon, Joshua Kee, Michael O’Connor, Bridel Bosakani, Corey Smith.