​Jay Boyd may have returned to Loughgall with minutes on his mind – but remains ready to serve even if off the substitutes’ bench.

Boyd made the trip back to Lakeview Park in early August from parent club Crusaders bolstered by season-long security compared to his previous short-term stint last season on loan with Loughgall.

He stepped off the sidelines last week in Lurgan and helped to fire the Villagers in front on two occasions during 2-2.

Boyd enjoyed a perfect introduction by grabbing a goal within minutes of joining play then set up fellow substitute Jordan Gibson for Loughgall’s second in the derby draw.

Scorer Jay Boyd (second right) and Loughgall team-mates celebrate at Mourneview Park against Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

The striker had also started the previous week’s home loss to Dungannon Swifts outside the starting line-up and will be hoping to climb up the team sheet into the first eleven for today’s visit to Loughgall by Cliftonville.

However, long-term focus stands as the priority for Boyd over any short-term frustration at having to watch from the first whistle from the dug-out.

"You're never happy starting on the bench - but all you can do is come on and make an impact,” said Boyd. "I had the option to stay (at Crusaders) but at my age you just want to play and as soon as I knew Loughgall were back interested in me there was only one decision I made.

"Thankfully, Dean (Smith, manager) had trust in me to bring me back.

"I can't expect to come into the team and start every week...these boys have worked all pre-season and worked hard so you've just got to take your chance when it comes.

"If the manager wants to start me on the bench next week that's up to him, you've just to take it as it comes.

"So you wake up on the Saturday and it's a new game, a new day...with everyone having a part to play.

"We've boys coming off the bench trying to do their bit for the team.

"I was only at Loughgall six months last season...now I know I'm here for a full season I can hopefully kick on and bang a few goals in.

"Last year initially it was six months then I got the call back.

"Loughgall is quite similar, actually, to Crusaders...a close-knit club, nice and tight and it's just a lovely club.