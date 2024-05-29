Tanya Oxtoby's Northern Ireland 'in a good place' for Portugal double-header
The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier programme features Friday in Leiria before a trip home next week on Tuesday at Lurgan’s Mourneview Park.
“We have had a really good couple of days training in Portugal,” said Oxtoby. “It’s been nice to get everyone back together again and the girls have been fantastic.
“Obviously we know the challenge ahead...Portugal are going to be a really tough test for us but we are excited by that.
“As we have said before, we are a group that is in transition...we still have experienced players but we also have a lot of exciting youth coming through.
"The games against Portugal will provide a great opportunity to test ourselves and help the squad to continue to develop.”
Portugal stand as top seeds in League B Group Three, with Northern Ireland third – plus, respectively, 21st and 46th in the world rankings.
“The pressure is not on us,” said Oxtoby. “Portugal are more than 20 places above us in the FIFA rankings, so I believe the pressure is squarely on them.
“We are going to go out and really enjoy the occasion (in Leiria) and try to put in a really good performance.”
Oxtoby has been able to report a lack of fresh injury issues in the aftermath of Megan Bell’s hamstring withdrawal.
Northern Ireland have opened the B3 campaign with a scoreless draw at home to Malta plus 3-1 away win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
NORTHERN IRELAND: Jackie Burns (Reading Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lauren Perry (Montrose Women), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women), Rachel Dugdale (Reading Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Joely Andrews (Glentoran Women), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran Women), Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women), Lauren Wade (Reading Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Athlone Town Ladies), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).
