Northern Ireland senior women's manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby prepares to tackle Portugal across back-to-back games inside five days “in a good place”.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier programme features Friday in Leiria before a trip home next week on Tuesday at Lurgan’s Mourneview Park.

“We have had a really good couple of days training in Portugal,” said Oxtoby. “It’s been nice to get everyone back together again and the girls have been fantastic.

“Obviously we know the challenge ahead...Portugal are going to be a really tough test for us but we are excited by that.

“As we have said before, we are a group that is in transition...we still have experienced players but we also have a lot of exciting youth coming through.

"The games against Portugal will provide a great opportunity to test ourselves and help the squad to continue to develop.”

Portugal stand as top seeds in League B Group Three, with Northern Ireland third – plus, respectively, 21st and 46th in the world rankings.

“The pressure is not on us,” said Oxtoby. “Portugal are more than 20 places above us in the FIFA rankings, so I believe the pressure is squarely on them.

“We are going to go out and really enjoy the occasion (in Leiria) and try to put in a really good performance.”

Oxtoby has been able to report a lack of fresh injury issues in the aftermath of Megan Bell’s hamstring withdrawal.

Northern Ireland have opened the B3 campaign with a scoreless draw at home to Malta plus 3-1 away win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

