Strikes from Lee Bonis and Andy Ryan – his third in three games – were accompanied by a Ryan Waide own goal as Tiernan Lynch’s men extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

After what Lynch deemed a nervy start, the Inver Park side never looked back after breaking the deadlock.

"We know that you got the same amount of points tonight as on Saturday if you win and that's all we had to concentrate on,” he said. “They've been very professional in what we've done.

Andy Ryan celebrates scoring his third goal in as many Larne matches

"I thought we started the game a little bit nervy and we needed to settle. I think the second we scored that goal we settled and started playing on the front foot again. I thought it was very professional."

A bout of illness meant Lynch was without defender Shaun Want while Fuad Sule was touch and go before kick off.

"We've talked all season about if you're going to achieve anything you're never going to achieve it with only 11 players,” added Lynch.

“It's all about squad and at this time of the year you get injuries and suspensions and you've to try and make sure everyone is fit.

"There has been a little bit of sickness going around the squad over the last few days. Shaun Want wasn't available today with sickness, Fuad Sule was 50/50 before the game, Andy Ryan was 50/50 on Saturday before the game.

"We've strength in depth and a lot of quality to come off the bench and it has been a squad that has been superb for us so far."

Larne are in pole position to win a first top-flight league crown and while not being dragged into title talk, Lynch was full of praise for the work his squad have done so far.

“It's a very special group of players no matter what happens this year,” he said. "It's the best I've ever worked with.