Tim McCann hopeful 'there’s many more goals' to come from Glentoran star

Glentoran coach Tim McCann is hopeful “there’s many more goals” to come from Pat Hoban after he registered his first club strikes in their 3-1 Co Antrim Shield win over Ards.

Hoban was a headline arrival at The Oval this summer from Derry City, where he finished last term as the League of Ireland Premier Division’s top scorer for the fourth time in his career.

The 34-year-old, who won three league titles with Dundalk and also enjoyed spells in England, has seen his involvement at the start of this term limited due to injury, but he’s beginning to show signs of returning to top form.

Hoban made his debut during Saturday’s Premiership draw against Carrick Rangers, coming off the bench with 35 minutes to play, and started in Tuesday’s triumph as the Glens made a perfect start to their Shield defence.

Pat Hoban celebrates scoring for Glentoran. (Photo by INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter)

He put Declan Devine’s men ahead after only six minutes and doubled their advantage before half-time.

Glentoran fans will hope this is a sign of what’s to come from their new striker and McCann believes it’s his all-round ability which makes Hoban such a special talent.

"Pat’s brilliant,” McCann told the club’s media channel. “When we do corners, I just say to Pat ‘you go where you want’ because that’s the kind of predator he is in the box.

"From a standing start his heading power is unbelievable, but also what he does outside the box with his link-up play, coming to receive the ball, he brings other players in and allows midfielders to get behind him.

"I’m over the moon for him and hopefully there’s many more goals for him.”

Glentoran have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the new campaign, extending that run to six matches with Tuesday’s win.

They currently sit top of the Premiership table, winning four and drawing one of their opening five league games, and the Shield afforded Devine an opportunity to hand crucial minutes to several stars.

David Fisher stepped up his return from injury while summer signing Daniel Larmour returned having missed Glentoran’s last three matches.

Despite occupying a spot at the league’s summit, McCann believes there’s even more to come from his side.

"It was important to get players minutes, the likes of Pat, Fish and other players, because certain players haven’t had many,” he added. “This is what we use it for and why we have a big squad.

"I thought everybody that came on the pitch was fantastic. Rotation is what it’s all about, you need to get players game time, and we felt we had a strong enough team to do that.

"We came out 3-1 winners and a couple of the younger boys got on the pitch too, which was brilliant.