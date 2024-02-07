Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday will mark 100 days since Canning took charge at Ballinamallard and during that time they’ve collected notable victories over H&W Welders, Portadown and are fresh off Saturday’s 6-1 triumph against Knockbreda.

Winning four of their last six league matches has taken Canning’s men to eighth, just six points adrift of Ballyclare Comrades in sixth in the race for a top-half finish, and remarkably only 11 points currently separates them and leaders Institute, who they host this weekend, in a hugely competitive Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having resigned from his position at Dergview in September following a slow start to the league season before taking over at Ballinamallard about one month later, Canning feels he’s learnt a lot as the ex-Finn Harps assistant looks to deliver success.

Ballinamallard United manager Tommy Canning with assistant Mark Stafford. PIC: Ballinamallard United FC

"I feel like I've learned a lot,” he said. “The years I spent at Dergview were brilliant for me.

"I have nothing but good things to say about my time at Dergview - I was well looked after and the people treated me very well. We had some success too by winning the North-West Senior Cup twice.

"It was good learning and grounding for me in the Championship. I had came back to Dergview two or three years ago ready to take on the Championship again and it was brilliant for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I stepped away and then things happened at Ballinamallard with Harry (McConkey) and the opportunity came about. I took it and I'm absolutely loving being around the place.

"I've settled in and I have to give credit to the people who were there before me because there's a good squad there. Mark Stafford has been brilliant stepping in as assistant and he carries huge respect amongst the players.

"We have a high number of players that are from the area, have been through Ballinamallard's academy and it means something to them to play for the club.

"I'm happy with how it's going and we have hopes and aspirations to do more in the seasons ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canning wants to continue building on early progress and is embracing the challenge that the coming weeks will undoubtedly bring as they look to climb into the top-half, with pre-split fixtures against title-chasers Institute, Portadown, Bangor and Dundela all fast approaching.

"I absolutely love it (the battle),” he added. “You don't want to be looking over your shoulder and fortunately we've got enough points where we can look forward more than behind.

"It's a really interesting position to be in. We've Institute at home on Saturday and we're really looking forward to that because it's a real test for us.

"We're one of the tightest teams defensively and the stats around our form are interesting, but the reality is you look at the table and we're eighth...that's not where we want to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand why we are where we are at the minute. It's about trying to carry this momentum forward. Our aspirations are to make the top-six before the split and if we can continue our form then we've an opportunity to achieve it, but Ballyclare are fighting, Welders, Annagh and Newington are in and around us.

"Our form is really good but it's about sustaining that momentum. Kevin Deery and Institute have found a way of winning games that were in the balance or coming from behind to win.