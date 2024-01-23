Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victory at Seaview against the holders, who are aiming to triumph for the fourth consecutive season, would mark Glentoran’s first piece of silverware since the 2019/20 Irish Cup and first Co Antrim Shield title in over 13 years.

Feeney replaced Rodney McAree as Glens manager last summer and has spoken numerous times about changing the club’s mentality when it comes to achieving consistent success.

While their 15-year wait for another Irish League title is set to go on for at least one more season, ex-Newport County boss Feeney will hope victory this evening could spark similar trophy joy that opponents Larne have experienced since lifting a first Co Antrim Shield in December 2020 following a penalty shootout win against Glentoran.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney with the Co Antrim Shield ahead of tonight’s final against Larne at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

"It's very important,” he said ahead of the showpiece clash. “I sat with the gaffer Roy Coyle the other day and he said that his first trophy was the Co Antrim Shield - the rest is history with him.

"I'm someone who respects all competitions and if you're in a cup you should want to win it.

"I was like that as a player and I will be going out to win this.

"I've said that we need to start winning silverware at this club.

“I've a lot of respect for Larne.

"But we're going in with a lot of confidence and hopefully we can get the right result.

"We've got good players but we have to keep winning.

"I had my strongest team of the season so far (in a 6-0 win against Coleraine) and I know managers are going on about injuries, but I've had injuries all season to big players.

"We have good boys and I want to bring a couple more in.

"But, at the end of the day, I need this mentality change.

"Two cups in nine years isn't good enough.