WATCH: Paul Heatley incident splits opinion as Portadown's Niall Currie calls 'absolute red card' but 'natural movement' for Carrick's Stephen Baxter
Shay McCartan scored an own goal to hand Carrick control in the Sports Direct Premiership clash, then fired home a spectacular equaliser with the closing kick of the match.
But the Ports playmaker wasn’t the only talking point at Shamrock Park.
In the final moments of the first half, Carrick’s Heatley chased down a long ball from the back with Portadown’s Lewis MacKinnon covering and goalkeeper Aaron McCarey racing out of his penalty area in support.
Heatley attempted to shoulder MacKinnon to gain an advantage, the home defender ended up on the ground and the Carrick attacker’s boot connected with the back of the Portadown player.
Home appeals for Heatley to get sent off ended in McCarey’s name added to the book of referee Mark Dillon.
The BBC Sport NI footage shows the incident in both real time and slow-motion replay.
Ports boss Currie viewed it as “a big decision”.
"It's an absolute red card,” Currie told the News Letter after the game. "There's a referee's assistant on that side, a fourth official and Mark (referee, Dillon) on the pitch.
"So there's three pairs of eyes (match officials).
"I'm not advocating for that (red card) but what I'm saying is it's a big decision in the game."
Carrick manager Baxter held the view of “a natural movement” by Heatley.
"Watching live, Paul was running at full speed and the Portadown player slides to ground,” said Baxter when asked for his view. "Paul, in full stride, stands on his back but it's a natural movement, not intentional and with no malice.
"There was nothing in it from my vantage point."
