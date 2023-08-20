After a very forgettable first half-hour in Lurgan, the in-form Lorcan Forde opened the scoring with a fine finish across Rory Brown before they added a second just minutes after the break with Adam Salley grabbing his first goal for the club since a headline summer move.

Glenavon, who had created very little in terms of chances throughout, did find their way back into the game through Peter Campbell’s 78th-minute header but after enduring a few nervy moments, Newry killed the game off from a devastating counter-attack as substitute Brian Healy ran through on goal before slotting past Brown to round out a 3-1 triumph.

The doom and gloom of their opening day 3-0 defeat to Premiership newcomers Loughgall feels like a long time ago now to Boyle with his side bouncing back by picking up wins on the road at Carrick Rangers and now Glenavon, while they also produced positive moments in midweek defeat to high-flying Cliftonville.

Newry City players celebrate with the fans after Brian Healy's goal helped them secure three points against Glenavon at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"I’m sure some people maybe expected us to feel sorry for ourselves after Loughgall but we spoke about it, analysed it and tried to put it to bed,” said Boyle. "We’ve had a couple of results to put us back in the right focus.

"I spoke after the Loughgall game and we have full belief and ultimate trust in this group and that’s bearing fruit for us at the minute.”

Boyle played his hand perfectly with substitutions, both in personnel and timing, with 20-year-old Jordan Mooney providing a creative spark that resulted in setting up Salley’s strike while he almost scored a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender after weaving his way through Glenavon’s defence with brilliant footwork before being stopped by the last man.

Another replacement, Lee Newell, sent Healy in on goal to secure three points late on and Boyle was delighted to see the impact from his bench.

"The guys all showed great composure and were in the right positions which was key,” he added. "Jordan Mooney came on at half-time and made a great impact.

"The impact from the bench is crucial and we’ve had that today in abundance and they really came to the fore.

"Jordan’s bit of skill to set up Adam’s goal was phenomenal and then Brian Healy scores with another substitute, Lee Newell, playing him in.

"Paul McGovern is a kid and was winning headers against big defenders – it’s really pleasing to see.”

It has been a busy time in the life of Boyle after taking over the managerial reigns from club legend Darren Mullen during the summer before welcoming little Beau this week.

"I’ve a very accommodating wife!” he said with a smile. "Kellie was in hospital from early Monday morning and we got the child home on Thursday.

"Thankfully everything has gone as well as can be and we’ve now two kids at home.