'We’re still looking': Number of Irish League managers aiming to complete late transfer deals

As the summer transfer window edges towards slamming shut, a number of Irish League clubs are seeking to complete late deals in order to strengthen their squads ahead of a busy Premiership campaign.

Ballymena United have enjoyed a solid start with their three-game winning run only ended by Larne on Friday evening, but Jim Ervin admits he’s on the hunt for further recruits.

The Sky Blues have conducted an impressive summer of recruitment, bringing in the likes of Matthew Clarke, Daire O’Connor and David Toure to bolster their squad.

Ballymena only won six of their final 26 league matches last season but have shown improved form at the beginning of this term, keeping three consecutive clean sheets prior to Friday’s 2-0 defeat at Inver Park.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

While keeping cards close to his chest approaching the final hours of the window, Ervin revealed he’s on the lookout for players to help his side build on their positive platform.

"The transfer window is still open so we’re still searching until it closes,” Ervin told BBC Sportsound. “I would hope to be (busy), but it has to be the right fit for Ballymena, for the changing room and ultimately it has to fit into our budget, which is the main thing.

"We won’t be going over and above for anyone. We need to make sure they fall within the remit of Ballymena and that they can come in and make a positive impact in the changing room.

"As a manager you’re looking at every area on the pitch...I don’t know to divulge too much into what we’re looking at but we’re still looking and will actively look until the window closes.”

Another looking to conduct some last-minute business is Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton, who led his side to their first Premiership win of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph over Glenavon.

Magilton has added seven players to his squad this summer, but has been dealt a major blow with attacker Rhyss Campbell set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

He has also lost a number of important players, including the likes of Shea Kearney, and Magilton is hoping to add in the closing stages.

"I’d love it if we did (conduct business),” he said. “We’re trying very hard to bring one or two in to add to the quality of the group.