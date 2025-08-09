Declan Caddell bemoaned referee decisions and a lacklustre second-half performance after they blew a three-goal lead to lose out at home to Carrick Rangers.

Caddell’s men held the healthy lead through goals from Fraser Bryden, Adam Brooks and Finley Thorndike.

However, Carrick pulled a goal back from the spot and then halved the arrears before the break as Daniel Gibson pounced.

The Amber Army completed the turnaround when Gibson equalised before Jack Scott netted his second from the spot to complete an unlikely 4-3 victory.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell

Here’s what Caddell had to say after the full-time whistle.

HOW DO YOU SUM THAT UP?

"First 35th minutes outstanding but a big decision turned the game on its head, that's the bottom line.

"Looking back, I'm just bemused. I'm bemused that we're first game in and it's another talking point that nobody wants to talk about.

“The first penalty they've given...the linesman’s five yards away and gives a throw-in to us, which is a great call.

"And for some reason, they've given a penalty...whether that was pressure from the Carrick staff at half-time, I'm not sure.

“And the last penalty they gave...my player doesn't make himself bigger. Yes, it hits his hand, he turns his back a bit, but arms are the same and he's given a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

"So, I can be happy with the first 35 minutes but a big decision has turned the tide.

"Ultimately, we didn't do enough either in the second 45.

USE OF THE SCOTTISH MARKET:

"I think the market over here is majorly over-inflated.

"In terms of ways of playing football here...some are part-time, some are full-time, and some of the wage demands means have to do things a wee bit differently.

"We're taking a chance on these boys that are coming for a stepping stone (6:35) to showcase what they can do in the top league in the top country for the next step of their career, and I'm all behind it.

WERE YOU ANGRY WITH THE PLAYERS OR OFFICIALS AFTER THE FULL-TIME WHISTLE?

“A bit of both.

"I expect more from them in the second 45 minutes.

“But we'll have a bit of anger for the decisions made against us.

"I've been there as a player and it's decision after decision after decision. Big decisions going against you, it's natural.