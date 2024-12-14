Portadown secured a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville thanks to goals before the break by Ryan Mayse and Ahu Obhakhan – with the Reds reduced to nine man by half-time following red for Conor Pepper and Jonny Addis.

Victory provided a first in almost 11 years for the Ports against Cliftonville and moved the newly-promoted Shamrock Park outfit level in third alongside Saturday’s opponents and Glentoran.

Here’s the verdict of Portadown manager Niall Currie:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

Portadown manager Niall Currie (right) enjoying victory over Cliftonville after the final whistle at Shamrock Park. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"The first half was exceptional...but it's how you start games.

"You know when playing a top, top-level team the first 10, 20 minutes are vital.

"I said that to the boys...the first 20 minutes and see how the game plays out, it's vital you stay in the game.

"But we didn't just do that, I thought we were the better team, the more expansive team and looked a bigger threat.

"People can talk about the sendings off, they are what they are but they were created by us.

"The first 15, 20 minutes of the second half we were very good as we got the ball into wide areas and created over-laps.

"But then I'm a wee bit frustrated...some people started to do their own things.

GOAL QUALITY...

"Our two goals today were as good as you'll see.

"Ryan Mayse's finish was sensational.

"The second goal you watch Ahu's movement, it's of a top-level striker...he comes from the back, he attacks the space at the front and the finish is sensational."

Currie added: "The second goal was huge (even more important than the second red card before it).

"On the stroke of half-time it just gives you that (breathing space)...I thought we deserved it."

BEN WYLIE...

"He says I'm the only manager to have played him out wide left!

"But sometimes you've got to gather trust and he earned my trust with some of his performances from the left.

"It's not a position he is used to or wants to be in but, to be fair, he's come on and given us cover for Josh Ukek many, many times.

"We always knew he is an 8, even from his Celtic days, but it was about getting him in at the right time.

"And with Gary Thompson beside him that's a big, big help.

"We have total belief in him now.

"You can see he has a lot going for him, his confidence is there and he's buzzing about the place.

"We've been without Shay McCartan for the last four or five games, who was lighting the place up before he got injured, plus Luke Wilson and Eoghan McCawl in the stands.

"These players who have come have stepped up."

POSITION IN JOINT THIRD...

"We've a great honesty about us, we work hard and with a great bunch of lads.

"When you have that basis we know with our quality we can certainly hurt the opposition.

"People talk about the way I play but when you go on to the football pitch you've got to make sure you're getting 100 per cent from the players first.

"After that it's up to me to make sure we get the balance of the team right.

"As long as we work hard we can compete with any team in the league.

"But when we're off it, you've seen it.

"Humble, hard-working...but not without talent, that's for sure."

Currie added: "It's horses for courses but I think we've always had a front-foot approach.

"We're now in a situation we've played every team in the league and I want nobody looking forward to playing us and I think we're on the way to doing that."

PERFORMANCE...

"I'm maybe taken aback myself.

"I felt from the game started...after five minutes I thought 'phew, we're on this today'.

"I could see the energy, everybody bouncing about.

"Ben Wylie getting on it, Josh Ukek wanting the boy, Ryan Mayse up for it.

"I just sat on the sidelines and enjoyed most of it.

"It's a long time since I've done that but I came in at half-time really, really pleased.

"Obviously you can't be too pleased as you've got to get at them and create space.

"I was proud."

Currie added: "A really good day for the club and a really good situation we're in at the minute.

"We had a lot of energy, hunger and endeavour.