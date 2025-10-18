Michael O’Connor’s first league game as Glenavon manager finished with celebrations over a first league win following 11 consecutive Premiership defeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Malone’s spectacular free-kick finish proved decisive to kick off the O’Connor era in style at Mourneview Park as a replacement for Paddy McLaughlin, with the welcome 1-0 win arriving at the expense of Carrick Rangers.

Here’s the view of Michael O’Connor:

OVERALL RESULT…

Jack Malone's superb free-kick strike left Glenavon with a welcome Premiership win after 11 straight defeats to kick off the Irish League campaign. It allowed Michael O'Connor to mark his league debut as Glenavon boss with a perfect start thanks to victory over Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“It was near enough the perfect performance.

"I thought we had chances near the end to go and win two or three and relax the nerves but I don't think we got troubled all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew what Carrick were going to do - we showed the boys clips before the game - it was just about being brave, especially the defenders.

"Not dropping into your own 18-yard box - if you can keep Paul Heatley quiet for 90 minutes you've had a good game.

"Every aspect of the game we did it - out of possession our shape was really good, they couldn't break us down.

"'Murph' (Harry Murphy) was like Maldini today stepping in...I thought he was unreal, Paddy Burns as well and Barney McKeown just in front I think won every header.

"But every player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mick O'Connor the first 60 minutes worked really hard then Davy (McDaid) came on, Francely (Lomboto) came on...we've got the players to make a difference and they finished the game off for us.

“It was the whole squad.

"I did think we looked dangerous, a few moments where the final ball couldn't make it look like a big chance...that will come with confidence and more wins will start players believing.

"I don't think we looked troubled once.

"The last five minutes they started launching balls into the box but we won every header and then were breaking on them.

"We'll work hard next week with a full training schedule...that's the standards they've set themselves and we cannot let it drop below now.”

FIRST WEEK’S WORK AS BOSS…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Monday we were in to meet the lads and go through what I expect, then a light recovery session.

"Tuesday was the match (Mid-Ulster Senior Cup loss to Annagh United) and then Thursday was, again, recovery, a bit upstairs (tactics) and out-of-possession shape which the boys took on board.

"It showed me they're listening and want to do the right things, which really impressed me.

"So we'll go into next week with a full week training and get more into it.”

PLAYING STYLE…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Tuesday (against Annagh) we passed the ball well but it was too slow and we were going back too much.

"Today I said just pass forward, run forward...the basics of football.

"We did that really well...picking up second balls, playing in their half.

"When you've lost 11 (league) games you're low on confidence, you want to keep the ball away from your goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But as we go on and, hopefully, pick up more points we'll start getting more around in possession with how we want to play.

"But today was just about getting the win.

"I've been involved in teams where you've lost seven, eight, nine, 10 games on the bounce.

"The only way you can get out of it is by sticking together and keep working hard.

"I watched the other week's Portadown game and as soon as they (Portadown) scored everyone's heads dropped.

"They looked scared, they looked nervous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told them today I don't care if you give the ball away as along as you do the right things.

"Go and be brave, go get on the ball, go run in behind, go win your battles...they did everything today.”

JACK MALONE’S FREE-KICK GOAL…

"Jack has got that in the locker....I thought we'd hit the target at least but what a strike.

"Today he was super, he set the tone with his pressing all over the pitch - him and Sean Carlin - and the boys followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul McGovern's work to win the free-kick is Paul in a nutshell.

"You look at Paul after 20 minutes and think he's blowing but then he goes again and goes again.

"Paul has that wow factor where he can do something out of nothing.

"He's only 17 but has a bright future, so we'll just keep his feet on the ground and help develop his game going forward.”

JOURNEY TO MANAGER…

“I think it's time, I've earned my stripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I moved back from England I started my real coaching journey.

"Still playing but coaching under 15s and under 16s with Northern Ireland.

"I built myself up at Newry and Coleraine and was able to learn a lot.

"No better place than Glenavon (to be manager).

"You see ex-players transition straight away from retiring then into a big job and suddenly 'what do I do here?'