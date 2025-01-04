Your full Irish Cup guide - sixth-round draw details, rearranged times and dates, plus scores and scorers

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 4th Jan 2025, 23:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is your full guide to the Clearer Water Irish Cup following the weekend fifth-round ties, confirmed rearranged times and draw for the sixth round.

The sixth-round draw is as follows (ties to take place across Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1): Ballinamallard United v Carrick Rangers, Bangor v Annagh United, Belfast Celtic or Moyola Park v Ards, Cliftonville v Glenavon or Dundela, Crusaders v Limavady United, Dollingstown or Ballyclare Comrades v Institute or Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Glentoran v Linfield.

A full list of scores and scorers from the fifth round is as follows:

H&W Welders 2 (Ewan McCoubrey 2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Limavady United's Michael McCrudden and his son enjoying a shock victory on Saturday over Larne in the Irish Cup. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Limavady United's Michael McCrudden and his son enjoying a shock victory on Saturday over Larne in the Irish Cup. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
Limavady United's Michael McCrudden and his son enjoying a shock victory on Saturday over Larne in the Irish Cup. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran 4 (James Singleton, David Fisher, Lewis Patterson, Frankie Hvid)

Crusaders 3 (Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe 2)

Knockbreda 0

Annagh United 3 (Ryan Swan, Jack Evans, Stephen Murray)

Portadown 2 (James Teelan, Steven McCullough)

Ballymacash Rangers 1 (Benny Igiehon)

Ballinamallard United 2 (Aaron Harkin, Alex Holder)

Ballymena United 1 (Ethan Devine)

Ards 2 (Lee Newell, Aidan Steele)

Bangor 2 (Michael Morgan, Martin Bradley) AET

Newington 1 (Robbie Morrow)

Carrick Rangers 4 (Nedas Maciulaitis, Seanan Clucas, Danny Gibson, Luke McCullough)

Newry City AFC 3 (Lorcan Forde 2, Jamie Doran)

Cliftonville 4 (Ryan Corrigan, Axel Piesold, Joe Gormley, Kris Lowe)

Banbridge Rangers 0

Coleraine 5 (Ethan Jordan, Dylan Boyle, Matthew Shevlin, Kirk McLaughlin, Kyle Spence)

Armagh City 0

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts 5 (Brandon Bermingham, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell, John McGovern 2)

Rathfriland Rangers 0

Limavady United 1 (Ruairi Boorman) AET

Larne 0

Linfield 4 (Matthew Fitzpatrick 3, Robbie McDaid)

Wellington Rec 0

The four remaining fifth-round ties postponed due to adverse weather conditions will be played on Tuesday, January 14 (7.45pm kick-off): Dollingstown v Ballyclare Comrades, Glenavon v Dundela, Institute v Loughgall, Moyola Park v Belfast Celtic.

Related topics:GlenavonCarrick Rangers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice