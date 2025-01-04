Your full Irish Cup guide - sixth-round draw details, rearranged times and dates, plus scores and scorers
The sixth-round draw is as follows (ties to take place across Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1): Ballinamallard United v Carrick Rangers, Bangor v Annagh United, Belfast Celtic or Moyola Park v Ards, Cliftonville v Glenavon or Dundela, Crusaders v Limavady United, Dollingstown or Ballyclare Comrades v Institute or Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Glentoran v Linfield.
A full list of scores and scorers from the fifth round is as follows:
H&W Welders 2 (Ewan McCoubrey 2)
Glentoran 4 (James Singleton, David Fisher, Lewis Patterson, Frankie Hvid)
Crusaders 3 (Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe 2)
Knockbreda 0
Annagh United 3 (Ryan Swan, Jack Evans, Stephen Murray)
Portadown 2 (James Teelan, Steven McCullough)
Ballymacash Rangers 1 (Benny Igiehon)
Ballinamallard United 2 (Aaron Harkin, Alex Holder)
Ballymena United 1 (Ethan Devine)
Ards 2 (Lee Newell, Aidan Steele)
Bangor 2 (Michael Morgan, Martin Bradley) AET
Newington 1 (Robbie Morrow)
Carrick Rangers 4 (Nedas Maciulaitis, Seanan Clucas, Danny Gibson, Luke McCullough)
Newry City AFC 3 (Lorcan Forde 2, Jamie Doran)
Cliftonville 4 (Ryan Corrigan, Axel Piesold, Joe Gormley, Kris Lowe)
Banbridge Rangers 0
Coleraine 5 (Ethan Jordan, Dylan Boyle, Matthew Shevlin, Kirk McLaughlin, Kyle Spence)
Armagh City 0
Dungannon Swifts 5 (Brandon Bermingham, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell, John McGovern 2)
Rathfriland Rangers 0
Limavady United 1 (Ruairi Boorman) AET
Larne 0
Linfield 4 (Matthew Fitzpatrick 3, Robbie McDaid)
Wellington Rec 0
The four remaining fifth-round ties postponed due to adverse weather conditions will be played on Tuesday, January 14 (7.45pm kick-off): Dollingstown v Ballyclare Comrades, Glenavon v Dundela, Institute v Loughgall, Moyola Park v Belfast Celtic.
