Here is your full guide to the Clearer Water Irish Cup following the weekend fifth-round ties, confirmed rearranged times and draw for the sixth round.

The sixth-round draw is as follows (ties to take place across Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1): Ballinamallard United v Carrick Rangers, Bangor v Annagh United, Belfast Celtic or Moyola Park v Ards, Cliftonville v Glenavon or Dundela, Crusaders v Limavady United, Dollingstown or Ballyclare Comrades v Institute or Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Glentoran v Linfield.

A full list of scores and scorers from the fifth round is as follows:

H&W Welders 2 (Ewan McCoubrey 2)

Limavady United's Michael McCrudden and his son enjoying a shock victory on Saturday over Larne in the Irish Cup. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran 4 (James Singleton, David Fisher, Lewis Patterson, Frankie Hvid)

Crusaders 3 (Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe 2)

Knockbreda 0

Annagh United 3 (Ryan Swan, Jack Evans, Stephen Murray)

Portadown 2 (James Teelan, Steven McCullough)

Ballymacash Rangers 1 (Benny Igiehon)

Ballinamallard United 2 (Aaron Harkin, Alex Holder)

Ballymena United 1 (Ethan Devine)

Ards 2 (Lee Newell, Aidan Steele)

Bangor 2 (Michael Morgan, Martin Bradley) AET

Newington 1 (Robbie Morrow)

Carrick Rangers 4 (Nedas Maciulaitis, Seanan Clucas, Danny Gibson, Luke McCullough)

Newry City AFC 3 (Lorcan Forde 2, Jamie Doran)

Cliftonville 4 (Ryan Corrigan, Axel Piesold, Joe Gormley, Kris Lowe)

Banbridge Rangers 0

Coleraine 5 (Ethan Jordan, Dylan Boyle, Matthew Shevlin, Kirk McLaughlin, Kyle Spence)

Armagh City 0

Dungannon Swifts 5 (Brandon Bermingham, Adam Glenny, Andrew Mitchell, John McGovern 2)

Rathfriland Rangers 0

Limavady United 1 (Ruairi Boorman) AET

Larne 0

Linfield 4 (Matthew Fitzpatrick 3, Robbie McDaid)

Wellington Rec 0