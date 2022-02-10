Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to ‘raise standards’ after win over Hibs

The Scottish champions followed up Sunday’s 5-0 win over Hearts with a 2-0 victory at home to Hibs on Wednesday night, keeping them a point behind Celtic in the title race as they respond to last week’s Old Firm defeat.

Goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos saw off Hibs to leave van Bronckhorst happy but still craving more from his team.

“We were good,” he said. “We started the game really well with the penalty and also some chances were created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Pic by PA.

“We put a lot of energy into the game and a lot of pressure. We won a lot of balls in their half, especially in the first half, so the overall performance was really good.

“We created chances. It was 2-0 and we could have scored more but the performance was really good and that was good for us because we needed the points.

“The win against Hearts gave us confidence, We had to react on Sunday, which of course we did in a good manner, so for us it was very important to continue that way of playing.

“We want to raise our standards in every game. This is the level we want with the team.”

Van Bronckhorst praised another impressive display from top scorer Morelos, who took his tally for the season to 16, and whose absence was keenly felt when he missed three league games while with the Colombia squad.

“Alfredo is always a threat in front of goal,” he added. “He has scored three goals in the two game since he came back from international duty.

“You can see we can play through him, especially when teams aren’t placing a lot of pressure on our defence, he is always available to connect with the midfield. We can switch the play through him and get our wingers in spaces where they can attack the defenders. You saw it with the move which got us the penalty for the first goal. The threat we have from both sides really pleased me.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.