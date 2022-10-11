First-half goals from Ciaran Dobbin and Eamon Fyfe had Stuart King’s top-flight team on the ropes before David Cushley pulled one back seconds before the whistle.

After the restart, striker David Fearon and substitute Benny Igiehon piled on the agony in a 4-1 Dundela win.

Championship-based Dundela will now face Larne in the semi-final of the tournament on November 15.

Dundela manager Niall Currie

But it was another night of torment for Rangers boss King, who watched his team ship five goals in Friday night’s Premiership game at Glentoran.

The Duns got off the best possible start, scoring in one minute 46 seconds.

Dobbin picked the pocket of a dithering Steven Gordon and, after a neat sidestep, he curled a beauty into the far corner beyond the outstretched gloves of Ross Glendinning.

Carrick responded with Ben Tilney lifting the ball to the back post where Emmett McGuckin was lurking, but the big striker failed to get a shot away – a chance missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, on 17 minutes, Dundela’s defence got into a horrible tangle, leaving Lloyd Anderson with an opportunity - but he could only poke the ball into the hands of Shields.

Currie’s boys were let off the hook 11 minutes before the break when Reece Glendinning’s monster long throw-in was flicked on by Cameron Stewart and trickled through the legs of Shields...but there were no takers for a tap-in.

But it was the Duns who struck again on 40 minutes – another goal that will give the home team nightmares.

Fyfe chased a long punt through the middle and disposed Jim Ervin before drilling the ball into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick grabbed a lifeline three minutes later as Cushley’s speculative shot from the edge of the box appeared to take a deflection before fizzing past a startled Shields.

The Duns should have been out of sight three minutes after the break when Fearon’s piercing pass sent Fyfe clear, but he could only shoot against the legs of Glendinning.

But Fearon had better luck on 57 minutes. He showed a cool head and great feet to work he ball on to his right boot before drilling a wicked shot into the bottom corner.

Igiehon had the Carrick fans heading for the exit door seven minutes from time when his booming header flashed into the net, leaving Glendinning helpless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Ervin, Gordon (Gillen, 80), Cushley (Kalla, 62), Mitchell, McGuckin (Cherry 62), Allen, Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (McKiernan, 62).

Subs (not used): Hogg, Surgenor, Waite.

DUNDELA: Shields, Kane, McKay, Rodgers, McGovern, McCawl, Fyfe, Dobbin (Annett, 62; Beattie, 89), Dinu, Fearon (Igiehon, 71), Chapman.

Subs (not used): Kirk, Shaw, Faulkner, Cairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

REFEREE: Steven Gregg.