STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 1
Here’s a story of the match from Taylors Avenue:
1: Matthew Shevlin picks out the run of Levi Ives inside the area with the full-back arrowing a strike from inside the box over the crossbar.
29: A long throw into the box causes a melee with Luke McCullough's effort being blocked.
32: Dylan Boyle's effort is deflected straight into the gloves of a grateful Jack McIntyre.
H-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 0
47: Jake Hastings gets the ball 40 yards from goal, runs forward but lashes an effort off target.
51: A great save by Rory Brown as Cian O'Malley's cross inadvertently turns into a shot which forces a corner.
59: Hastings intercepts a clearance from Lyndon Kane and scuffs an attempt wide.
63: Opportunity for Coleraine as Shevlin's pass finds the run of Ives but the defender miscues from inside the box as the ball is dragged wide.
68: Best chance of the game as Kane's cross picks out Rhyss Campbell inside the box. The attacker takes a touch but can't keep his second on the turn below the crossbar.
72: Luke McCullough's cross finds sub Adam Foley at the back post but Brown makes a save.
76: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 1 (Campbell)
A breakthrough for the visitors as Connor Murray’s corner kick is flicked into the back of the net by Rhyss Campbell.
82: Close to a second for Coleraine as Campbell's strike from 25 yards sails inches over.
88: A snapshot by Paul Heatley following a corner trickles inches wide.
F-T: Carrick Rangers 0 Coleraine 1
CARRICK RANGERS: McIntyre, Maciulaitis, McCullough, Cherry (O’Reilly ‘75 mins), Heatley, Gibson, Webb, Boyle, O’Brien (Buchanan-Rolleston ‘83 mins), Hastings (Foley ‘69 mins), O’Malley.
Subs Not Used: Glendinning (GK), Forsythe, Cushley, Forbes.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin (McGonigle ‘70 mins), Murray (Doherty ‘76 mins), P. Burns, Ives, Dunne, McManus.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart, Spence, McClelland, Smith.
Referee: Shane McGonigle