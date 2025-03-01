STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 2 Portadown 0

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:50 BST
Coleraine midfielder Connor Murray takes on the Portadown defence at The Showgrounds. (Photo: DK Sports Media)Coleraine midfielder Connor Murray takes on the Portadown defence at The Showgrounds. (Photo: DK Sports Media)
Coleraine recorded a second win in succession as Ronan Doherty and Jamie Glackin netted in a 2-0 success against Portadown.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

4: The first chance of the game is created by the visitors as Gary Thompson’s half volley is saved by Rory Brown.

11: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Doherty) Portadown 0

Ronan Doherty nets his first Coleraine goal as he curls a delightful effort beyond the reach of Aaron McCarey.

14: Coleraine go close again as a clever move on the left-hand side results in Matthew Shevlin being denied by McCarey.

19: McCarey is proving to have a busy afternoon as he tips Connor Murray’s instinctive effort over the crossbar.

33: A corner kick delivery is headed over the bar by Kyle McClelland for the Bannsiders.

40: The closest sight of goal for Portadown as Shay McCartan’s free-kick at the edge of the box ripples the side netting.

43: It really should be 2-0 to the hosts as Murray’s inswinging cross is on a plate for Shevlin but he heads wide.

H-T: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0

54: A free-kick by Steven McCullough is comfortably smothered by Brown.

58: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Glackin) Portadown 0

A neat goal all around as Shevlin plays Glackin through on goal and he delightfully lobs the ball over an onrushing McCarey.

81: Close for Coleraine as substitute Jamie McGonigle picks out the run of Shevlin but his attempt is easily held by McCarey.

88: McGonigle’s low effort is saved by McCarey.

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus ‘84 mins), Murray (McGonigle ‘77 mins), Spence (Campbell ‘71 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Ives, Doherty (Scott ‘77 mins), Dunne.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart, P. Burns.

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, Chapman, Mayse (Teelan ‘61 mins), McCullough, Ukek, Obhakhan (Fyfe ‘61 mins), Minzamba, McCartan (McElroy ‘83 mins), Thompson (Wylie ‘61 mins), Isamala.

Subs Not Used: Williamson (GK), Wilson, Traynor.

Referee: Shane Andrews

