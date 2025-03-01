STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 2 Portadown 0
Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.
4: The first chance of the game is created by the visitors as Gary Thompson’s half volley is saved by Rory Brown.
11: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Doherty) Portadown 0
Ronan Doherty nets his first Coleraine goal as he curls a delightful effort beyond the reach of Aaron McCarey.
14: Coleraine go close again as a clever move on the left-hand side results in Matthew Shevlin being denied by McCarey.
19: McCarey is proving to have a busy afternoon as he tips Connor Murray’s instinctive effort over the crossbar.
33: A corner kick delivery is headed over the bar by Kyle McClelland for the Bannsiders.
40: The closest sight of goal for Portadown as Shay McCartan’s free-kick at the edge of the box ripples the side netting.
43: It really should be 2-0 to the hosts as Murray’s inswinging cross is on a plate for Shevlin but he heads wide.
H-T: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0
54: A free-kick by Steven McCullough is comfortably smothered by Brown.
58: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Glackin) Portadown 0
A neat goal all around as Shevlin plays Glackin through on goal and he delightfully lobs the ball over an onrushing McCarey.
81: Close for Coleraine as substitute Jamie McGonigle picks out the run of Shevlin but his attempt is easily held by McCarey.
88: McGonigle’s low effort is saved by McCarey.
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Boyle, Shevlin (McManus ‘84 mins), Murray (McGonigle ‘77 mins), Spence (Campbell ‘71 mins), McClelland, Glackin, Ives, Doherty (Scott ‘77 mins), Dunne.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), Stewart, P. Burns.
PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, Chapman, Mayse (Teelan ‘61 mins), McCullough, Ukek, Obhakhan (Fyfe ‘61 mins), Minzamba, McCartan (McElroy ‘83 mins), Thompson (Wylie ‘61 mins), Isamala.
Subs Not Used: Williamson (GK), Wilson, Traynor.
Referee: Shane Andrews
