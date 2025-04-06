"There's still more work to be done": Coleraine defender Charles Dunne named as Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for March
The defender helped his team to an unbeaten month that included three clean sheets.
Dunne said: "I'm buzzing to be named Player of the Month, especially as a defender. You don't really get recognition like this when you play at the back. I'd like to thank Sports Direct and the Football Writers' for the award.
"All the games in March were quite different, but as a team we've done well. It was important to finish in the top six but there is still more work to be done."
Runner-up was Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley with Larne's Paul O'Neill third.
