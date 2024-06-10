TV and match information for Andorra vs Northern Ireland as fans can watch the game for free

By Johnny McNabb
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Northern Ireland finish their double-header of friendlies as they face Andorra on Tuesday night.

Michael O’Neill saw his side lose their three match unbeaten run on Saturday as they were put to the sword by a classy Spain side in Palma.

Despite taking the lead through Daniel Ballard’s header, the visitors would succumb to the Euro 2024-bound Spaniards who ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the fixture against Andorra should be a totally different proposition for the Green and White Army.

Northern Ireland are set to finish their June international commitments by facing Andorra on Tuesday nightNorthern Ireland are set to finish their June international commitments by facing Andorra on Tuesday night
Northern Ireland are set to finish their June international commitments by facing Andorra on Tuesday night

When is Andorra vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, on Tuesday (June 11).

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

Fans will be able to watch the friendly for Michael O’Neill’s side via the Premier Sports channel on YouTube.

Premier Sports subscribers can still watch the game on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Player.

What are the betting odds?

Andorra – 11/1

Draw – 9/2

Northern Ireland – 1/4

Related topics:Spain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.