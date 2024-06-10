Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland finish their double-header of friendlies as they face Andorra on Tuesday night.

Michael O’Neill saw his side lose their three match unbeaten run on Saturday as they were put to the sword by a classy Spain side in Palma.

Despite taking the lead through Daniel Ballard’s header, the visitors would succumb to the Euro 2024-bound Spaniards who ran out comfortable winners in the end.

However, the fixture against Andorra should be a totally different proposition for the Green and White Army.

Northern Ireland are set to finish their June international commitments by facing Andorra on Tuesday night

When is Andorra vs Northern Ireland?

The game will take place at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, on Tuesday (June 11).

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm in the UK.

How can I watch the game?

Fans will be able to watch the friendly for Michael O’Neill’s side via the Premier Sports channel on YouTube.

Premier Sports subscribers can still watch the game on Premier Sports 2 and the Premier Player.

What are the betting odds?

Andorra – 11/1

Draw – 9/2