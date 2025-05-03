WATCH: Irish Cup victory shows the 'character' within Dungannon Swifts' changing room, says Rodney McAree
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree spoke emotionally after watching his side beat Cliftonville in the final of the Irish Cup.
A penalty shoot-out win against the Reds meant the Stangmore Park-based outfit lifted the famous trophy for the first time in the club’s history.
McAree thought his 10-man side would have held onto a slender advantage via John McGovern’s first-half goal – but they were pegged back when Shea Kearney drilled in a stoppage-time equaliser to send the tie into extra-time.
However, Swifts ‘keeper Declan Dunne proved to be the hero as he saved two penalties to send McAree’s men into dreamland.
