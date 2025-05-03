Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree spoke emotionally after watching his side beat Cliftonville in the final of the Irish Cup.

A penalty shoot-out win against the Reds meant the Stangmore Park-based outfit lifted the famous trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

McAree thought his 10-man side would have held onto a slender advantage via John McGovern’s first-half goal – but they were pegged back when Shea Kearney drilled in a stoppage-time equaliser to send the tie into extra-time.