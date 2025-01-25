'We need to have more big moments in games': Coleraine captain Lyndon Kane plots more consistent results for the Bannsiders
The Bannsiders have struggled for consistency in the Premiership this term and find themselves 9th in the standings after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Crusaders.
The loss followed a familiar pattern of missed chances at one end being punished for slack defending at the other.
With that in mind, the Coleraine skipper says it is important that fine margins start going in their favour.
He said: "We've said a lot about looking for consistency but we haven't backed it up with results.
"We're probably not far away with consistent performances...it's the big moments in games that's really killing us.
"We're probably missing big chances and then conceding sloppy goals.
"It's just eradicating that and taking it forward.
"We've ten big games before the league split now, so it's a big push to get back in the mix."
Coleraine announced the arrival of Larne full-back Levi Ives on Thursday, with Kane acknowledging the abilities the 27-year-old will bring to The Showgrounds.
Kane was on watching brief on Tuesday night as Coleraine beat Ballinamallard United in the North West Senior Cup final as many young players impressed.
"That competition is probably not as big as the County Antrim Shield but when I was a reserve player, getting the chance to play in the North West Cup was exciting as you were considered as a first-team player that evening," he added.
"It's the same for the young boys now. They do train with us day in and day out but you can see the experience they have gained from the competition this year.
"They played Moyola and a very strong Limavady team...and they obviously won the other night.
"Even coming from behind and showing that character - mixed in with a few experienced lads - to have that never-say-die attitude bodes well.
"To get your hands on any silverware is massive and for them to do it as 16 and 17-year-olds...it can only give them confidence moving forward.
"Levi is a great player and he probably has the same amount of experience that I have.
"He’s won two league titles at Larne and he will give everything for the badge.”
